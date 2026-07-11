15 Indians Killed in the Tragic Tourist Boat Accident in Vietnam's Phu Quoc

A search and rescue operation is underway off the coast of southern Vietnam after a boat carrying several Indian tourists capsized near the popular destination of Phu Quoc Island.

The Indian Embassy in Vietnam confirmed the incident on Saturday, stating that local maritime authorities are actively scouring the waters for survivors. According to latest reports, 15 Indian citizens have been killed in the accident.

Majority of the tourists who were in the boat were from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, and an appeal have been made to the CM of Andhra Pradesh, Nara Lokesh, to provide assistance in the matter.

In response to the crisis, Indian diplomatic missions in Vietnam have established round-the-clock emergency control rooms to assist the victims and provide real-time updates to their families back home.

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Emergency Contacts Released

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), in coordination with local consulates, has released several emergency helpline numbers for families seeking information:

Consulate General of India, Ho Chi Minh City:

+84 36 281 7930

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+84 91 552 3714

+84 33 452 0414

Embassy of India, Hanoi:

+84 91 308 9165

Popular Tourist Hub

Phu Quoc Island, located in the Gulf of Thailand, is famous for its white-sand beaches and resorts. It has seen a massive surge in Indian tourists over the last few years due to direct flights and eased visa processes.