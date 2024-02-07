Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 29th, 2024 at 14:38 IST

‘Mummy, Papa Yahi Last Option Hai’: Second Student Suicide in Kota This Year, Note Says Can’t Do JEE

“Mummy Papa, I can’t do JEE, so I suicide,” said the suicide note. “I am a loser. I worst daughter. Sorry Mummy Papa. Yahi last option he,” read the suicide not

Apoorva Shukla
Kota suicide note
Last note of the female student who died by suicide in Kota | Image: Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Kota: A 18-year old female student died by suicide in Rajasthan’s Kota, second such case this year. The student was preparing for undergraduate Engineering entrance - Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains. The teen’s suicide note says that she was unable to prepare for JEE. “Can’t do JEE,” read the suicide note. 

Victim named Niharika hanged herself in her room in the Shiksha Nagri area of Kota district just two days before her scheduled JEE exam. She had to appear for her exam on January 31. 

Advertisement

“Mummy Papa, I can’t do JEE, so I suicide,” said the suicide note. “I am a loser. I worst daughter. Sorry Mummy Papa. Yahi last option he,” read the suicide note. 

Earlier on January 24, a 19-year old NEET aspirant died by suicide in Kota. The boy from Uttar Pradesh hanged himself from the ceiling fan of his hostel room in  New Rajiv Gandhi Nagar area of Kota.

Advertisement

This comes after the Indian government listed strict rules for coaching institutes, banning the enrollment of students below 16-years of age. Coaching centres cannot enrol students below 16 years of age, make misleading promises and guarantee rank or good marks, said the new guidelines of Ministry of Education announced earlier this week. 

Kota is often called the coaching capital of India as students from all over the country flock the Rajasthan’s city in order to enroll into coaching institutes for preparation of majorly two exams, JEE (entrance for engineering courses) and NEET. 

Advertisement

 

 

Advertisement

Published January 29th, 2024 at 13:09 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

14 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

14 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

15 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

15 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

15 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

17 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

20 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

20 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

20 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

20 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

20 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Disturbing Video: Brutal Attack On Indian Student In US Captured On CCTV

    India News11 minutes ago

  2. SGBs Series IV subscription to open on Feb 12

    Business News12 minutes ago

  3. Daredevil Born Again: Genneya Walton Joins The Cast Of Marvel Series

    Entertainment13 minutes ago

  4. Maruti Suzuki's CNG market share rises to 69%: MoRTH

    Business News16 minutes ago

  5. SBI collaborates with Flywire to simplify international payments

    Economy News17 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement