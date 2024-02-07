Last note of the female student who died by suicide in Kota | Image: Republic

Kota: A 18-year old female student died by suicide in Rajasthan’s Kota, second such case this year. The student was preparing for undergraduate Engineering entrance - Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains. The teen’s suicide note says that she was unable to prepare for JEE. “Can’t do JEE,” read the suicide note.

Victim named Niharika hanged herself in her room in the Shiksha Nagri area of Kota district just two days before her scheduled JEE exam. She had to appear for her exam on January 31.

“Mummy Papa, I can’t do JEE, so I suicide,” said the suicide note. “I am a loser. I worst daughter. Sorry Mummy Papa. Yahi last option he,” read the suicide note.

Earlier on January 24, a 19-year old NEET aspirant died by suicide in Kota. The boy from Uttar Pradesh hanged himself from the ceiling fan of his hostel room in New Rajiv Gandhi Nagar area of Kota.

This comes after the Indian government listed strict rules for coaching institutes, banning the enrollment of students below 16-years of age. Coaching centres cannot enrol students below 16 years of age, make misleading promises and guarantee rank or good marks, said the new guidelines of Ministry of Education announced earlier this week.

Kota is often called the coaching capital of India as students from all over the country flock the Rajasthan’s city in order to enroll into coaching institutes for preparation of majorly two exams, JEE (entrance for engineering courses) and NEET.

