English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 20th, 2024 at 17:25 IST

Section 144 Imposed in Lucknow Till March 18 | Check List of Restrictions

Under this restrictive order in Lucknow a comprehensive ban has been imposed on the movement of various vehicles and items, including tractors.

Isha Bhandari
Section 144 Imposed in Lucknow Till March 18 | Check List of Restrictions
Section 144 Imposed in Lucknow Till March 18 | Check List of Restrictions | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Lucknow: In anticipation of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony scheduled for January 22, Lucknow authorities have enforced Section 144 in the city, effective until March 18, 2024. 

The decision aims to maintain law and order, ensure the safety of public and private property, and adhere to guidelines set by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, and the Government of Uttar Pradesh, particularly in light of the ongoing COVID-19 situation.

Advertisement

Here’s the List of Restrictions Imposed in Lucknow Ahead of Ram Mandir Inauguration 

  1. Under this restrictive order, a comprehensive ban has been imposed on the movement of various vehicles and items, including tractors, tractor-trolleys, horse carts, bull carts, firearms, inflammable substances, cylinders, lethal substances, and weapons within the perimeter of the Vidhan Bhavan and specific areas of the city.
  2. The restricted zones include the stretch from Lalbatti intersection to Bandariabagh intersection and from Bandaria Bagh intersection to Civil Hospital intersection, encompassing Golf Club intersection and Park Road. Additionally, the ban extends from Civil Hospital intersection to Atal Chowk intersection, covering Maypower Tiraha and Novelty intersection.
Advertisement

Published January 20th, 2024 at 17:24 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

2 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

3 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

3 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

3 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

7 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Karnataka: 15 Students Sustain Injuries After Seniors Ragged Them

    India News34 minutes ago

  2. Short Circuit At Uttam Nagar Metro Station, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

    India News38 minutes ago

  3. WATCH | Boom Boom Bumrah is making sound in different parts of the world

    Sports 41 minutes ago

  4. India greenlights Scotch whisky import

    Web Stories44 minutes ago

  5. 'HE REMINDS ME OF DAVID WARNER': Ricky Ponting lauds talented youngster

    Sports an hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement