Advertisement

Lucknow: In anticipation of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony scheduled for January 22, Lucknow authorities have enforced Section 144 in the city, effective until March 18, 2024.

The decision aims to maintain law and order, ensure the safety of public and private property, and adhere to guidelines set by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, and the Government of Uttar Pradesh, particularly in light of the ongoing COVID-19 situation.

Advertisement

Here’s the List of Restrictions Imposed in Lucknow Ahead of Ram Mandir Inauguration

Under this restrictive order, a comprehensive ban has been imposed on the movement of various vehicles and items, including tractors, tractor-trolleys, horse carts, bull carts, firearms, inflammable substances, cylinders, lethal substances, and weapons within the perimeter of the Vidhan Bhavan and specific areas of the city. The restricted zones include the stretch from Lalbatti intersection to Bandariabagh intersection and from Bandaria Bagh intersection to Civil Hospital intersection, encompassing Golf Club intersection and Park Road. Additionally, the ban extends from Civil Hospital intersection to Atal Chowk intersection, covering Maypower Tiraha and Novelty intersection.