Updated January 20th, 2024 at 17:25 IST
Section 144 Imposed in Lucknow Till March 18 | Check List of Restrictions
Under this restrictive order in Lucknow a comprehensive ban has been imposed on the movement of various vehicles and items, including tractors.
Isha Bhandari
- India
- 1 min read
Section 144 Imposed in Lucknow Till March 18 | Check List of Restrictions | Image:PTI
Advertisement
Lucknow: In anticipation of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony scheduled for January 22, Lucknow authorities have enforced Section 144 in the city, effective until March 18, 2024.
The decision aims to maintain law and order, ensure the safety of public and private property, and adhere to guidelines set by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, and the Government of Uttar Pradesh, particularly in light of the ongoing COVID-19 situation.
Advertisement
Here’s the List of Restrictions Imposed in Lucknow Ahead of Ram Mandir Inauguration
- Under this restrictive order, a comprehensive ban has been imposed on the movement of various vehicles and items, including tractors, tractor-trolleys, horse carts, bull carts, firearms, inflammable substances, cylinders, lethal substances, and weapons within the perimeter of the Vidhan Bhavan and specific areas of the city.
- The restricted zones include the stretch from Lalbatti intersection to Bandariabagh intersection and from Bandaria Bagh intersection to Civil Hospital intersection, encompassing Golf Club intersection and Park Road. Additionally, the ban extends from Civil Hospital intersection to Atal Chowk intersection, covering Maypower Tiraha and Novelty intersection.
Advertisement
Published January 20th, 2024 at 17:24 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
India greenlights Scotch whisky importWeb Stories44 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.