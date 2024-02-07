Section 144 Imposed In Noida Till Feb 8. Traffic Advisory Issued

Advertisement

New Delhi: Section 144 will be imposed in Noida and Greater Noida on February 7 and 8, said the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police. The imposition of section 144 comes ahead of major protest demonstrations by farmers. The Police have also issued a traffic advisory, cautioning commuters against diversions on some routes in the twin cities in view of the farmers’ movement on tractors.

Why are the Farmers Groups are Protesting in Noida and Greater Noida?

Farmers groups in Noida and Greater Noida have been protesting since December 2023 with demands for hiked compensation and developed plots against their land acquired by the local development authorities in the past.

The farmer groups have called for a 'kisan mahapanchayat' on Wednesday and a protest march to Parliament in the national capital on Thursday to press for their demands.

Advertisement

"Programmes are proposed by farmers for holding a mahapanchayat on February 7 and a march to Parliament in Delhi on February 8. Some other demonstration programmes by various organisations are also proposed during the period," Additional DCP (law and order) Hridesh Katheriya said.

"In view of the above, the possibility of disturbing peace by anti-social elements cannot be ruled out," Katheriya said in the order announcing the restrictions.

Advertisement

The restrictions include a ban on unlawful assembly of more than five people and unauthorised processions, including religious and political, according to the order.

The traffic department cautioned the public about diversions in Dadri, Tilapata, Surajpur, Sirsa, Rampur-Fatehpur, and other routes of Greater Noida.

Advertisement

"Use alternative routes to avoid inconvenience. For traffic-related information, contact traffic police helpline number 9971009001," it said in a statement.