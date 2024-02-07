English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 6th, 2024 at 22:35 IST

Section 144 Imposed In Noida Till Feb 8. Traffic Advisory Issued

Section 144 imposed in Noida: The Police have also issued a traffic advisory, cautioning commuters against diversions on some routes.

Isha Bhandari
Section 144 Imposed in Noida
Section 144 Imposed in Noida | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Section 144 will be imposed in Noida and Greater Noida on February 7 and 8, said the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police. The imposition of section 144 comes ahead of major protest demonstrations by farmers. The Police have also issued a traffic advisory, cautioning commuters against diversions on some routes in the twin cities in view of the farmers’ movement on tractors. 

Why are the Farmers Groups are Protesting in Noida and Greater Noida? 

Farmers groups in Noida and Greater Noida have been protesting since December 2023 with demands for hiked compensation and developed plots against their land acquired by the local development authorities in the past.

The farmer groups have called for a 'kisan mahapanchayat' on Wednesday and a protest march to Parliament in the national capital on Thursday to press for their demands.

Advertisement

"Programmes are proposed by farmers for holding a mahapanchayat on February 7 and a march to Parliament in Delhi on February 8. Some other demonstration programmes by various organisations are also proposed during the period," Additional DCP (law and order) Hridesh Katheriya said.

"In view of the above, the possibility of disturbing peace by anti-social elements cannot be ruled out," Katheriya said in the order announcing the restrictions.

Advertisement

The restrictions include a ban on unlawful assembly of more than five people and unauthorised processions, including religious and political, according to the order.

The traffic department cautioned the public about diversions in Dadri, Tilapata, Surajpur, Sirsa, Rampur-Fatehpur, and other routes of Greater Noida.

Advertisement

"Use alternative routes to avoid inconvenience. For traffic-related information, contact traffic police helpline number 9971009001," it said in a statement. 

Advertisement

Published February 6th, 2024 at 22:35 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

4 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

5 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

5 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

5 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

5 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

8 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

11 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

11 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

11 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

11 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

11 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

13 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

14 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

14 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

14 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

17 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

17 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

17 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India Inks $225M Artillery Ammo Deal with Nadrah for Saudi Arabia

    Defencean hour ago

  2. Valentine's Week 2024: Movies To Watch On Rose Day

    Web Stories2 hours ago

  3. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videos2 hours ago

  4. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India News2 hours ago

  5. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleries2 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement