Advertisement

Kanpur: Panic griped as the famous Ram Janaki Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur received a bomb threat on Sunday. Several posters mentioning the bomb threats were pasted on walls and floors of the ancient temple. This comes days after the Pran Pratishtha of Ayodhya's Ram Temple.

Police officials immediately reached the spot after receiving the information about the threat.

Advertisement

An official said, "We have found out about threatening posters inside the temple premises. We will file a case against the miscreants involved. The letter has certain objectionable things written on it."

News agency ANI reported that a similar threat was sent to BJP leader Rohit Sahu, who is also a trustee of the Ram Janaki Temple.

Advertisement

Rohit's younger brother Rahul Sahu said, "I got information about threat letters pasted on the temple's walls and scattered on the floor in the morning. When I came here, I too saw threat letters scattered everywhere. I got scared, closed the doors and put up the police barricades in order to avoid any situation that could possibly arise."

(With ANI inputs)

Advertisement