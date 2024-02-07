Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 28th, 2024 at 13:15 IST

Security Alert: Bomb Threat Posters Found at Kanpur's Ram Janaki Temple

News agency ANI reported that a similar threat was sent to BJP leader Rohit Sahu, who is also a trustee of the Ram Janaki Temple.

Tanisha Rajput
Ram Janaki Temple
Ram Janaki Temple in Kanpur receives bomb threat. | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Kanpur: Panic griped as the famous Ram Janaki Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur received a bomb threat on Sunday. Several posters mentioning the bomb threats were pasted on walls and floors of the ancient temple. This comes days after the Pran Pratishtha of Ayodhya's Ram Temple.

Police officials immediately reached the spot after receiving the information about the threat.

An official said, "We have found out about threatening posters inside the temple premises. We will file a case against the miscreants involved. The letter has certain objectionable things written on it."

News agency ANI reported that a similar threat was sent to BJP leader Rohit Sahu, who is also a trustee of the Ram Janaki Temple.

Rohit's younger brother Rahul Sahu said, "I got information about threat letters pasted on the temple's walls and scattered on the floor in the morning. When I came here, I too saw threat letters scattered everywhere. I got scared, closed the doors and put up the police barricades in order to avoid any situation that could possibly arise."

(With ANI inputs)

Published January 28th, 2024 at 13:15 IST

