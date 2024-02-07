Advertisement

New Delhi: Amid a high alert in Delhi, a massive serious security breach was reported at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport when a man climbed the perimeter wall and reached the runway. The man, a native of Haryana, was found to be in an inebriated state. The incident came to light after an Air India pilot spotted a man on the runway when the former was parking the aircraft in the bay at around 11:30 pm on Saturday. The pilot then called the Air Traffic Control (ATC) which directed the CISF to apprehend the intruder.

Following the incident, the CISF responsible for securing the 'hypersensitive' Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, has suspended a head constable on charges of dereliction of duty. The CISF provides a counter-terrorist security cover to the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport and is responsible for securing its perimeter wall too

A senior officer said that the security breach happened during the high alert sounded by security agencies for the ongoing Republic Day celebrations with special measures to check sabotage activities in view of the extreme cold weather and accompanying fog.

Republic Day celebrations will culminate with the Beating Retreat ceremony on Monday.