Jammu & Kashmir: An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was discovered in the Sherpur area of Kathua district on Tuesday morning, leading to the immediate suspension of traffic in the region. Responding swiftly to the situation, the bomb disposal squad of the Jammu and Kashmir police was deployed to the site.

A senior official from the Kathua police has verified to the Republic that an explosive device was detected on the border road. In response, teams were promptly dispatched to the location, and ongoing measures were being taken to address the situation. Officials said that two IEDs were found at a distance of 200 meters away from Bein Nallah bridge on the Kathua- Samba Border road towards Sherpur side. "Bomb Disposal squad/ along with the Dog squad reached the spot and defused the two IEDs. The IEDs were diffused at around 10.30 and searches are underway," he added.

Upon reaching the scene, the bomb disposal squad carefully examined the explosive device. Fortunately, at the time of discovery, the IED was not active. Nevertheless, a comprehensive investigation into the matter has been initiated by the Jammu and Kashmir police to ascertain the origin and purpose of the explosive.

According to another official source, a suspicious bag was identified earlier in the day, prompting the rapid deployment of the bomb disposal squad. Senior officials of the Jammu and Kashmir police have been briefed about the incident, underlining the seriousness with which the authorities are treating the situation. The collaborative efforts of security forces and the ongoing investigation reflect the commitment to ensuring the safety and security of the region.