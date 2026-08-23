Security Heightened Outside Delhi's Shah Auditorium; Police Deny Permission for Anti-Reservation Protest

New Delhi: Security arrangements were heightened outside Shah Auditorium on Sunday in Delhi after videos circulating on social media claimed that permission had been granted for a protest against the UGC Equity Regulations (2026) and the reservation system. Delhi Police earlier clarified that such claims were false and misleading, stating that no permission had been granted for holding any such protest at Shah Auditorium.

Moreover, the police advised citizens not to gather at Jantar Mantar on the basis of misleading social media posts calling for a protest against the reservation system, saying no permission had been granted for any such gathering. The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), New Delhi, in a post on X said, "Citizens are advised not to gather based on such misleading posts/videos and not to amplify, forward or share any unverified content."

"Various videos/posts are being circulated calling upon people to gather/assemble on the issue of reservation reforms for the protest at Jantar Mantar on 23 August. No permission has been granted to any individual or organisation for holding any such protest/gathering at Jantar Mantar on 23 August 2026. Prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS (erstwhile Section 144 CrPC) are already in force in New Delhi District," the DCP said.

"Accordingly, protest marches, processions, demonstrations and assemblies of five or more persons are strictly prohibited. Appropriate legal action may be initiated against persons found creating, circulating or disseminating fake or misleading information," the senior police officer said.

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This comes after a large number of people gathered at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Friday to protest against caste-based reservation, under the banner of Reservation Hatao Andolan (RHA), demanding a complete overhaul of the caste-based reservation system. They demanded that quotas in academics and employment should strictly be determined by income levels rather than social or caste identities.

Additionally, the protesters advocated for a "one family, one reservation" policy and demanded the immediate withdrawal of the UGC's 2026 caste-equity directives. Following this, the Delhi Police and Central Forces were deployed at the protest site to maintain law and order.

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Security personnel were seen present at Jantar Mantar as protesters assembled at the designated protest area. The police deployment was carried out as a precautionary measure amid the large gathering. The protesters raised demands against the existing reservation system based on caste and called for a review of the policy.

In a post on X, DCP New Delhi wrote, "The video circulating regarding grant of permission for protest on the issue of reservation reforms at Jantar Mantar as on 23rd August is false and misleading.

No permission has been granted to anyone in this regard for 23rd Aug at Jantar Mantar.

It is further clarified that no such protest is ongoing at Jantar Mantar and prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS (erstwhile section 144 CrPC) are already in force in the New Delhi District.

Accordingly, protest marches, processions, demonstrations and assemblies of five or more persons are strictly prohibited

Citizens are advised not to amplify, forward, or share any unverified content. Legal action may be initiated against individuals found creating or disseminating fake news."