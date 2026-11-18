Srinagar: An encounter broke out between terrorists and a joint team of Jammu and Kashmir Police and security forces in Kulgam district, officials said on Wednesday morning. In a post on X, Kashmir Zone Police wrote, “Encounter started with terrorists and Joint party of JKP and SF in Kulgam.”

Meanwhile, the police on Tuesday informed us that Umar Nisar Dar, who was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, along with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) Commander Lateef Bhat, conducted reconnaissance at multiple locations on November 10 before the attack against Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel.

According to the CCTV footage shared by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the accused conducted reconnaissance at Mir Baar, Akhran, Hablish and Kilam to identify targets and plan attacks on security forces. On November 11, Umar Nisar Dar, accompanied by LeT Commander Lateef Bhat, carried out an attack on a CRPF Naka at Akhran before fleeing the scene.

During the analysis of CCTV footage from November 10 and 11, security agencies found both Umar Nisar Dar and Lateef Bhat captured on multiple CCTV cameras installed at the identified locations. The footage documented their movements while conducting reconnaissance and subsequently fleeing after the Akhran attack.

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Following Umar Nisar Dar’s disappearance, his family had lodged a missing report at Police Station Kulgam. During the course of the investigation, the probe agencies established that Umar had been providing shelter and assistance to LeT Commander Lateef Bhat for the past five to six months.

Investigations further revealed that immediately after the Akhran incident, Umar Nisar Dar joined the TRF outfit. After fleeing the scene of the attack, both Umar Nisar Dar and Lateef Bhat were intercepted by security forces at Laroo on Monday. During the ensuing encounter, Umar Nisar Dar was killed.

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The hunt for LeT Commander Lateef Bhat is underway. Three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were injured after the motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire on security personnel deployed at a naka in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on November 11.