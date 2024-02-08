Advertisement

Panaji: A death note has been recovered from the suitcase of Suchana Seth, the CEO of an AI start-up, who allegedly murdered her 4-year-old son at an apartment in North Goa. Written on tissue paper probably using eyeliner or a kajal pencil can serve as a big clue to the brutal murder which has sent shockwaves across the nation. Officials probing the case have joint together the torn pieces of the paper and said it might give insight into the CEO's mental state.

Meanwhile, the Goa police is expected to take Suchana Seth to a service apartment where she had stayed to recreate the crime scene. A senior official said that recreating the crime scene is required as part of the investigation into the case. "This is part of the investigation. She is currently in police custody and we are interrogating her in connection with the case," he said.

Goa Murder Case: What's Written In The Death Note?

Suchana Seth's suicide note said, "Depressed with marital separation'.

The divorce process to start soon.

The court will hear the divorce application.

The husband and his family will seek the son's custody.

Don't want son to be with his father and his family.

Sending my son to a better place.

For the unversed, Seth (39), who heads an artificial intelligence start-up, checked in the apartment at Candolim in Goa on January 6 and stayed there till January 8. She allegedly killed her son in the apartment and stuffed the body in a bag before taking it to neighbouring Karnataka in a taxi on Monday. She was arrested from Chitradurga in Karnataka on Monday night and brought to Goa on Tuesday. Seth, who has told interrogators about her troubled marriage, is in police custody for six days, but officials were yet to find the motive behind the murder.

The post-mortem has revealed the four-year-old child was smothered to death either with a piece of cloth or a pillow, as per officials. The child's body was cremated in Bengaluru on Wednesday by his father Venkat Raman. The Goa police on Wednesday said two empty bottles of a cough syrup were found in the apartment where the CEO allegedly killed her minor son, indicating she may have given a heavy dose of the medicine to him in signs of a premeditated murder.