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  • Senior TMC Leader Madan Mitra Joins the Rebel Camp, Says 'I Have Changed My Roo, Not My House'

Senior TMC Leader Madan Mitra Joins the Rebel Camp, Says 'I Have Changed My Roo, Not My House'

The seasoned politician announced his resignation from all national and state committees of the TMC aligned with the former West Bengal Chief Minister.

Avipsha Sengupta
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In a major political blow to Mamata Banerjee’s faction of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), veteran leader and Kamarhati MLA Madan Mitra has officially joined the rebel camp.  The seasoned politician announced his resignation from all national and state committees of the TMC aligned with the former West Bengal Chief Minister. He also stepped down from his post as the party's chief whip with immediate effect.

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 Avipsha Sengupta
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