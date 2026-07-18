Sensationalisation Of Courtroom Proceedings: BCI Cracks Down On Use Social Media In Courts, Issues List Of Do's And Don'ts
BCI has issued a circular to govern the use of social media and curb the sensationalisation of courtroom proceedings by lawyers, law students, educators and interns during court proceedings.
- India News
- 2 min read
New Delhi: The Bar Council of India (BCI) on Friday issued a circular to govern the use of social media and curb the sensationalisation of courtroom proceedings by lawyers, law students, educators and interns during court proceedings.
The circular, which aims to maintain dignity, restraint and professional ethics in court, is against the making of sensational reels or disparaging social media content on court premises.
Positive Use Of Social Media Not Prohibited
The BCI has also emphasised that social media can be used in court for making content used for legal awareness and academic discourse. It clarified that the circular is not intended to discourage:
- responsible legal awareness
- academic discussion of judgments
- accurate legal reporting
- public legal education
- constitutional literacy
- neutral case-law updates
- academic lectures, articles or seminars
- responsible use of official Court information
- respectful discussion of legal principles arising from judgments and orders
- short-form legal education, including reels, shorts, brief videos, carousels, posts, threads, podcast clips or similar condensed digital formats, provided such content is accurate, contextual, non-soliciting, non-confidential, non-sensational, and does not convert complex legal questions into misleading outcome assurances
What Kind Of Content Is Prohibited?
According to BCI's circular, the “line is crossed” when the content becomes:
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- promotional
- sensational
- misleading
- mocking
- defamatory
- scandalising
- contemptuous
- commercially exploitative
- violative of confidentiality
- violative of Court rules, live-streaming rules or video-conferencing
rules
- inconsistent with the dignity of the profession
- unsupported by statutory provisions, rules, notifications, circulars or judicial precedents where the content purports to explain a specific legal right, remedy, procedure, offence, limitation period, bail standard, matrimonial remedy, consumer remedy, property remedy or other legal consequence
- based upon fabricated judgments, fake citations, unverified screenshots, misleading excerpts, AI generated or otherwise non-existent case law, anonymous rumours or distorted summaries of Court proceedings.
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