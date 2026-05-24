'Sent Phone Password Before Death': 26-Year-Old Bengaluru Woman Ends Life, Family Alleges Harassment By Husband, In-Laws

Bengaluru: A 26-year-old woman, who was married to a police constable, has died under mysterious circumstances at their home in the Bengaluru's KR Pura police quarters after sharing her mobile phone password with her younger sister shortly before her death.

Reportedly, the woman's relatives have alleged that she was a victim of ongoing physical and mental abuse at the hands of her husband and his family.

This incident coincides with the ongoing investigation into the death of Twisha Sharma, a Noida resident found deceased at her in-laws' home in Bhopal on May 12. Sharma had been married for five months to Samarth Singh, an advocate and the son of retired judge Giribala Singh.

Tortured by in-laws

As per the complaint, the victim, identified as Lakshmi Priya, married Rajesh Aradhya, who is a police constable posted at HAL Police Station in Bengaluru's Marathahalli in Mysuru on May 11, 2023.

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Priya's father in his complaint alleged that his daughter had been subjected to persistent harassment by her husband and her parents-in-law, Palaksharadhya and Bhagyamma, since the beginning of their marriage.

As per the cops, eight months after giving birth to a daughter, Priya had spent nearly six months residing at her parents' home.

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Phone password sent

Reportedly, Priya's family grew concerned on May 22 around 2:30 p.m., after she unexpectedly sent her mobile phone password to her younger sister, Jayashree, via WhatsApp.

Upon receiving the message, Priya's sister attempted to reach her repeatedly but received no response. When the family later contacted her husband, Rajesh, he claimed that Priya had died by suicide via hanging.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the incident was discovered when Rajesh returned home in the evening and alerted the authorities.