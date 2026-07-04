Separatist Content in School Books Row: J-K LG Orders Suspension 8 Education Officials

Srinagar: In a swift administrative crackdown, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has suspended eight education department officials and disengaged one contractual employee after two library books procured for government schools were found to contain separatist content.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha ordered the action following the detection of “highly inappropriate” material in the books, which the School Education Department said could potentially create law and order problems. A formal departmental inquiry has been ordered into the lapse.

According to a Government Order issued on July 4, 2026, the books were procured under the Samagra Shiksha library grant for 1,832 government schools and 394 PM SHRI Schools. Four sub-committees comprising experts and academicians from the Jammu and Kashmir divisions had been formed to select age-appropriate books for different classes. The committees had recommended 463 titles submitted by 364 publishers.

However, two books were later withdrawn after objectionable content was noticed:

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1. Personalities and Legends of J&K by Dr. Hilal Ahmad and Mr. Santosh Meena (Oberoi Book Service, Jammu)

2. Great Personalities of Jammu and Kashmir by Dr. Sushant Giri (Aurora Prakashan, Delhi)

As many as 123 copies of the first book had reached schools in Jammu, Ramban, and Udhampur districts, while 128 copies of the second were supplied to schools in Jammu and Baramulla districts.

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The order highlighted “serious negligence, dereliction of duty and lack of proper due diligence” by members of Sub Committee Series 4 and supervisory officers who recommended the titles. It noted that the content related to separatism was unbecoming of the standards expected from government servants.

The suspended officials are:

1. Fazil Imran Saddiqui, Coordinator Library, Samagra Shiksha

2. Gurjeet Singh, Assistant Coordinator, Samagra Shiksha

3. Sanjeev Sharma, Principal, Government Higher Secondary School, Kote Pannu, Kathua

4. Shazia Kousar, Academic Officer, SCERT Jammu

5. Imtiyaz Ahmad Mir, Lecturer, BHSS Wathoora, Budgam

6. Niranjan Sharma, Lecturer, Government Higher Secondary School Badhat, Kishtwar

7. Renu Mengi, Lecturer, DIET Jammu

8. Rajmohini, Lecturer, Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Poonch

All suspended officials have been attached to the Administrative Department (School Education) during the suspension period. Sheikh Suheil Ahmad, a Computer Assistant working on contract with the Coordinator Library, Samagra Shiksha, has been disengaged with immediate effect.

Ashwani Kumar, IAS, Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Power Development Department, has been appointed as the Inquiry Officer. Rohit Sharma, JKAS, Additional Secretary, General Administration Department, will serve as Presenting Officer. The inquiry report has been sought within 30 days.