'Seriously...Who Funded?: CJP's Luxury ‘Resignation Party' At Five-Star Hotel After Dharmendra Pradhan's Exit Goes Viral | WATCH

New Delhi: Days after the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) ended its prolonged 37-day sit-in at Jantar Mantar after Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, a fresh controversy has erupted with the surfacing of a celebration video.

The footage reportedly exposes the movement's leadership indulging in celebrations- complete with music and dancing at a Delhi five-star hotel- even as the national capital was still reeling from the devastating aftermath of violent street clashes.

In a scathing social media post, senior Supreme Court advocate and BJP Rajya Sabha MP Mahesh Jethmalani shared the video and lambasted the CJP leadership for hosting a "victory party" at a hotel, questioning the grim optics of these "so-called youth activists" turning on the music and dancing right after violence had gripped Delhi. Pushing further, he raised sharp financial questions about the weeks-long agitation, asking, “Who paid for the travel, food, accommodation, equipment, and logistics of the protesters, and who financed the people who kept Delhi on the boil?”

37-Day Protest

Emerging from widespread outrage over a top judicial official's derogatory remark comparing unemployed young Indians to "cockroaches," the youth-led CJP movement maintained a month-long encampment at Jantar Mantar to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper-leak controversy and alleged CBSE evaluation irregularities.

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Born out of intense fury over a high-ranking judicial official's insult likening unemployed young Indians to "cockroaches," the youth-driven CJP movement spent over a month occupying Jantar Mantar to push for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation amid the NEET paper-leak scandal and disputed CBSE evaluation irregularities.

The protests escalated into violence on July 20 as thousands attempting to march toward Parliament collided with law enforcement. Footage of baton charges, tear gas, and wounded demonstrators drew intense condemnation of police tactics, though authorities insisted force became unavoidable after crowds breached prohibitory orders, resulting in injuries on both sides.

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Shortly afterward, Pradhan stepped down, stating he wanted to prevent "anti-national forces" from exploiting the crisis.

Consequently, CJP organizers declared victory and called off the demonstration on July 26 following discussions with Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh.