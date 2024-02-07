Several Flights Delayed at Delhi Airport Due to Bad Weather

The bad weather prompted the delay of several flights at Delhi airport. | Image: ANI

Advertisement

New Delhi: The flight operations at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi were disrupted on Thursday owing to the adverse weather conditions, news agency ANI reported. The bad weather prompted the delay of several flights at Delhi airport.

The flights that are facing delays include Flunas’ Delhi-Riyadh flight, Spicejet’s Delhi-Dubai flight, Air India’s Delhi-Doha flight, Spicejet's Delhi-Jeddah flight.

Advertisement

#WATCH | Flight operations affected due to bad weather at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/Z8ConQvsP5 — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2024

On Wednesday as well, the flight operations at Delhi airport encountered disruptions due to dense fog, leading to the delay of approximately 100 flights, the diversion of at least five, and the cancellation of numerous others. The persisting dense fog from the early morning hours prompted the diversion of five flights, including an international one, to alternative airports in various cities, according to airport authorities. Four flights were rerouted to Jaipur, while one each was diverted to Ahmedabad and Mumbai.