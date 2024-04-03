×

Updated April 3rd, 2024 at 21:59 IST

Exclusive/ Shabir Shah's JKDFP Unlawful Association, Confirms UAPA Tribunal

Justice Sachin Datta’s tribunal has confirmed the banning order of the Jammu & Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (JKDF) as an Unlawful Association.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Shabir Shah
Shabir Shah | Image:X/ File Photo
New Delhi: The UAPA tribunal headed by Justice Sachin Datta of Delhi High Court has confirmed the banning order of Shabir Shah's Jammu & Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (JKDFP) as an unlawful association. The Central government had banned separatist leader Shabir Shah-led Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (JKDFP) under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for five years.

Founded in 1998 by Shabir Shah, a separatist leader in Jammu and Kashmir, the JKDFP was a constituent of the separatist amalgam Hurriyat Conference.

The matter in the tribunal was conducted by Ms Aishwarya Bhati ASG and Mr Rajat Nair adv for MHA/UOI. The confirmation order of the tribunal would now be notified by the Government in a couple of days.

Earlier last year, the Central government had banned jailed Kashmiri separatist Shabir Shah-led JKDFP under UAPA for five years.  The JKDFP was banned for its “anti-India” and “pro-Pakistan” activities, an official MHA notification said.

“The members of JKDFP have been at the forefront of secessionist activities in Jammu and Kashmir and want to create a separate Islamic state, the notification said. The leader and members of JKDFP have also been involved in raising funds through various sources including Pakistan and its proxy organizations to support terrorist activities and stone pelting on security forces in the state,” the MHA order in October last year read.

Published April 3rd, 2024 at 21:48 IST

