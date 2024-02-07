Shahnawaz Hussain to Shreyasi Singh: New Faces Likely to be Inducted in Nitish Cabinet | Full List

Advertisement

New Delhi: A day after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar took oath as Bihar Chief Minister for a record ninth time, returning to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance there was a flurry of activity as lobbying started for the assembly speaker position and other ministerial roles. It has been reported that the BJP is expected to keep the post of the assembly speaker. Names doing the rounds for the post of speaker include those of senior BJP leaders Nand Kishore Yadav and Amrendra Pratap Singh. BJP leaders on Monday indicated that the cabinet will be further expanded in a day or two to accommodate legislators belonging to other castes, minority groups and women.

Earlier in the day, Nitish chaired a meeting also chaired to allocate portfolios to the newly sworn-in ministers. Despite the meeting, NDA leaders remained tight-lipped about the specific designations given to the ministers. Sources told PTI that it was anticipated that the cabinet secretariat would release a notification regarding the distribution of portfolios by Monday evening. All eight ministers who had taken the oath on Sunday were present at the meeting.

Here's the list of leaders who are likely to be included in Nitish cabinet

Shahnawaz Hussain

Nitin Nabin

Rampreet Paswan

Janak Ram

Shreyashi Singh

Sunil Kumar Singh

Madan Sahni

Lesi Singh

Sheila Mandal

Jayant Raj

Ashok Choudhary

Sanjay Jha



After taking the oath as the chief minister of Bihar for the record ninth time, Nitish asserted there is no question of now leaving the NDA. "I was with them (NDA) earlier, too. We went on different paths, but now we are together and will remain so. I came back to where I was (NDA), and now there is no question of going anywhere else," the 72-year-old politician said.

Meanwhile, the BJP has submitted a notice of no-confidence motion to the assembly secretary against Speaker Awadh Bihari Chaudhary, who represents the RJD. BJP leaders, in the notice, expressed a lack of confidence in the present speaker as a new government has assumed power. The motion was signed by legislators of the BJP as well as the JD(U).

