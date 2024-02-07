Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 29th, 2024 at 20:31 IST

Shahnawaz Hussain to Shreyasi Singh: New Faces Likely to be Inducted in Nitish Cabinet | Full List

Nitish Cabinet: BJP is expected to keep the post of the assembly speaker. Check list of leaders who are likely to be inducted.

Digital Desk
8 new gems of Nitish Kumar
नीतीश कुमार के 8 नए 'रत्न' | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: A day after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar took oath as Bihar Chief Minister for a record ninth time, returning to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance there was a flurry of activity as lobbying started for the assembly speaker position and other ministerial roles. It has been reported that the BJP is expected to keep the post of the assembly speaker. Names doing the rounds for the post of speaker include those of senior BJP leaders Nand Kishore Yadav and Amrendra Pratap Singh. BJP leaders on Monday indicated that the cabinet will be further expanded in a day or two to accommodate legislators belonging to other castes, minority groups and women.

Earlier in the day, Nitish chaired a meeting also chaired to allocate portfolios to the newly sworn-in ministers. Despite the meeting, NDA leaders remained tight-lipped about the specific designations given to the ministers. Sources told PTI that it was anticipated that the cabinet secretariat would release a notification regarding the distribution of portfolios by Monday evening. All eight ministers who had taken the oath on Sunday were present at the meeting.  

Advertisement

Here's the list of leaders who are likely to be included in Nitish cabinet 

  • Shahnawaz Hussain
  • Nitin Nabin
  •  Rampreet Paswan
  •  Janak Ram
  • Shreyashi Singh
  • Sunil Kumar Singh
  • Madan Sahni
  •  Lesi Singh
  •  Sheila Mandal
  • Jayant Raj
  • Ashok Choudhary
  • Sanjay Jha 


After taking the oath as the chief minister of Bihar for the record ninth time, Nitish asserted there is no question of now leaving the NDA. "I was with them (NDA) earlier, too. We went on different paths, but now we are together and will remain so. I came back to where I was (NDA), and now there is no question of going anywhere else," the 72-year-old politician said.

Meanwhile, the BJP has submitted a notice of no-confidence motion to the assembly secretary against Speaker Awadh Bihari Chaudhary, who represents the RJD. BJP leaders, in the notice, expressed a lack of confidence in the present speaker as a new government has assumed power. The motion was signed by legislators of the BJP as well as the JD(U).

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published January 29th, 2024 at 20:31 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

14 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

14 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

15 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

15 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

15 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

17 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

20 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

20 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

20 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

20 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

20 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Disturbing Video: Brutal Attack On Indian Student In US Captured On CCTV

    India News12 minutes ago

  2. SGBs Series IV subscription to open on Feb 12

    Business News13 minutes ago

  3. Daredevil Born Again: Genneya Walton Joins The Cast Of Marvel Series

    Entertainment14 minutes ago

  4. Maruti Suzuki's CNG market share rises to 69%: MoRTH

    Business News16 minutes ago

  5. SBI collaborates with Flywire to simplify international payments

    Economy News17 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement