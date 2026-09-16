Shahzad Bhatti Network Listed as Terrorist Organisation

Ministry of Home Affairs has notified the Shahzad Bhatti Network (SBN) as a terrorist organisation under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA). The notification was issued on September 16, 2026, under Section 35(1)(a) of the UAPA.

The Central Government has amended the First Schedule of the UAPA, which contains the list of terrorist organisations. Shahzad Bhatti Network (SBN) has been added as Serial Number 46 in the First Schedule.

The government notification states that SBN has the objective of involving gullible youth and local criminals in smuggling arms, explosives and narcotics across the border.

According to the notification, these activities are viewed by the government as a threat to the democratic system, communal harmony and internal security of the country.

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The notification states that several criminal cases have been registered against SBN cadres in multiple jurisdictions for alleged involvement in unlawful and terrorist activities.

The cases invoke provisions of multiple laws, including the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, Arms Act, 1959, UAPA, 1967, Explosive Substances Act, 1908, Explosives Act, 1884, Information Technology Act, 2000, Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 2007, Official Secrets Act, 1923, and Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025.

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The notification specifically cites UAPA sections 13, 15, 16, 17, 18, 18-B, 20, 23, 25, 35, 39, 40, 43 and 43-E among the provisions invoked in cases against SBN cadres.

The government states that the Shahzad Bhatti Network is involved in radicalising youth by allegedly offering monetary inducements and motivating them for anti-national activities.

It further states that the network is involved in mobilising resources for anti-national activities, including alleged links with other banned organisations and designated entities.

The notification alleges that SBN promotes terrorism through violent activities aimed at disrupting public order.

The government also alleges that the network uses digital communication platforms to disseminate provocative messages, which it says pose a threat to the integrity of the nation.

The Central Government has stated that it believes SBN is involved in terrorism and has participated in various acts of terrorism in India.

Based on these findings, the Centre has formally included Shahzad Bhatti Network (SBN) in the UAPA's list of terrorist organisations.

The notification is issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, with Rakesh Rathi, Joint Secretary, signing the order.