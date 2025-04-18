'Shameful... Can't Get Worse': Netizens Lambast Himachal Chief Secy After Rs 1.2 Lakh Bill For Private Holi Party Goes Viral | Image: X

New Delhi: A month after Himachal Pradesh Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena hosted a Holi get-together at a government-run hotel in Shimla, a bill for the event totalling Rs 1.22 lakh has sparked widespread uproar on the internet.

Saxena, a 1991-batch IAS officer who received a six-month extension on the day of his retirement, organised the gathering on March 14 at Hotel Holiday Home, a Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) property. The event was attended by around 75 people, including over 20 IAS officers, their families, and 22 drivers. According to reports, the meal cost Rs 1,000 per plate for officers and their families, totalling Rs 75,000, with an added GST of Rs 22,350. Lunch for the drivers was charged at Rs 585 per plate, amounting to Rs 12,870.

Also read | Rs 1 Lakh Power Bill For House Where Nobody Lives But Govt Probing Samosas: Kangana Ranaut Slams Himachal Govt



Image Credit X

Anyone Who Thinks Only Netas Can Ruin, Meet Real Heroes: Netizens Lambast Saxena

As soon as the bill surfaced online on Wednesday, social media erupted with criticism. A user named @iNikhilsaini posted an image of the bill on X and wrote, "Anyone who thinks only netas ruined Himachal—meet the real heroes. On March 14, Chief Secy Prabodh Saxena hosted a grand lunch for 75+ IAS families at Shimla’s Hotel Holiday Home. The ₹1.22 lakh bill? Kindly forwarded to the state exchequer." He went on to add that the situation "can't get worse" than this.

One user commented, "What an example they are setting....these high-ranking govt officials." Another called out the IAS Association, simply stating, "Shameful."

“Shame on bureaucrats. Why should the state foot the bill for a private function?” another user questioned.

Highlighting concerns over accountability, one user wrote, “This is precisely where public funds are wasted and be assured that no meaningful steps will be taken to hold the responsible party accountable for their actions.”