'Sharm Aani Chahiyae Inhe, My Identity Matters': Burqa-Clad Ajmer Student Alleges Entry Denial At NEET Exam Centre Over Her Attire

Ajmer: The NEET-UG 2026 re-examination, conducted on Sunday, was shrouded with controversies. An 18-year-old student claimed that she was denied entry into an exam centre in Ajmer, Rajasthan, because she was wearing a burqa.

Kulsum Bano, who said that she had come from Beawar to take the exam, claimed, “When I took the exam on May 3rd, I was in the same attire then as I am now: wearing a burqa and a dupatta.” She added, “Initially, they said I would have to remove the dupatta to enter; then they insisted I had to remove the burqa as well."

‘If NTA Allows, How Can They Stop Us?’

Kulsum Bano protested against the direction to remove her burqa, reasoning that if the National Testing Agency (NTA), which is conducting the exam, has permitted the students to wear burqa, how could the authorities at the exam centre stop her.

'My Identity Matters'

Kulsum stressed that if she is not allowed to take the exam in the attire she was wearing, she would refuse to take the exam at all.

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“If I am to take the exam and they don't allow me in this attire, then I simply won't take it... It is shameful that they are messing with 18-year-olds like this... The exam doesn't matter to me; what matters is my 'burqa' and my identity,” she added.

Entry Allowed Later

Ajmer CO North Shivam Joshi stated that the issue was resolved later, claiming that there was some lack of clarity regarding certain rules, which was subsequently clarified by senior officials, settling the matter.