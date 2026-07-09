She Can Do Whatever She Wishes: TMC MP Saugata Roy Defends Mamata Banerjee After Video of Her Slapping a Party Worker Goes Viral

Member of Parliament from the Dum Dum constituency of West Bengal, Saugata Roy, recently came out in the support of former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Talking to ANI Roy defended Banerjee, saying, “Mamata Banerjee is very close to her party workers. She shows them affection, and this as well. Mamata Banerjee can do whatever she wishes with her workers.”

Roy, of course, was referring to the latest video of Mamata Banerjee slapping one of her own TMC party workers during a street rally in Kolkata’s Kalighat on Wednesday (July 8th, 2026) against the brutal rape and murder of a minor in Baruipur.

In the video, she can be seen holding a megaphone and trying to bring her party workers under control when a male party worker, who appeared to be helping Mamata by trying to manage the crowd, ended up at the receiving end of her frustration.

The video showed the man stretching his hands to keep violent protesters at bay and make way for Mamata. However, amidst the chaos, the former Chief Minister slapped him hard on the face and gestured to him to move back.

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Saugata-Mamata Bond Stays Strong

Saugata Roy had recently also courted controversy after he made it clear that Mamata Banerjee has to choose between him and her nephew and TMC President Abhishek Banerjee. Roy, who has been with the party for years, was visibly upset with Abhishek and even accepted that he had felt slighted and humiliated by Banerjee and her coterie of loyalists on several occasions.

Roy had also called out his arrogance and accused him of being one of the main reasons behind TMC’s abysmal performance in the recent elections to the State Legislative Assembly.

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