'She Had Performed Well...': Father Laments As 18-Year-Old NEET Aspirant Commits Suicide In Karnataka

Kalaburagi: An 18-year-old girl allegedly died by suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her home in Kalaburagi, Karnataka. Notably, the deceased had appeared for the NEET exam on May 3, which got cancelled over allegations of question paper leak.

The deceased has been identified as Bhagyashree who was academically strong and had scored 92% in Class 12.

‘She May Be Dejected’: Father

Bhagyashree's grieving father Rajshekar Patil said she had performed well in NEET, and “everything was going well”. He added, "Maybe she had some feelings in her mind about writing it (NEET) again."

Also Read- He Expected 650 Marks: Another Depressed NEET Aspirant Commits Suicide After Exam Cancelled