‘She Took the Rs 21 Lakh Cheque and Left Before His Shraddha’: Assam Crash Martyr Lt. Shubham Kumar’s Father Alleges Betrayal

What began as a moment of national mourning for a young Air Force officer has now turned into a family dispute over compensation, raising questions about communication, legal status, and the distribution of financial assistance provided to the families of martyrs.

Flight Lieutenant Shubham Kumar, who lost his life in the recent Air Force aircraft crash in Assam during an operational mission, was laid to rest with full honours. However, days after his funeral, his family has alleged that they were kept in the dark about a compensation cheque worth Rs 21 lakh that was handed over to a woman they describe as his “alleged wife.”

The matter has triggered an emotional debate in Shubham’s native village in Bihar, where relatives are still struggling to come to terms with the loss of the young officer.

Family Says They Knew About the Relationship, Not a Marriage

According to family members, they were aware that Shubham was in a relationship with Shreya Rai, a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh district. The family reportedly had no objection to the relationship and had even agreed to their marriage.

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Relatives claim that wedding discussions had progressed and a ceremony was expected to take place later this year. However, after the death of Shubham’s grandmother, the family decided to postpone the wedding plans.

Following Shubham’s death in the Assam crash, Shreya Rai reportedly arrived with his mortal remains and joined the family during the final rites. She accompanied relatives during the funeral proceedings and was present during the last farewell.

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The controversy emerged only later when Shubham’s father said he learned that a compensation cheque had already been handed over to her.

Father Raises Questions Over Rs 21 Lakh Compensation

Shubham’s father, Amarendra Sharma, has publicly questioned the process through which the financial assistance was distributed.

According to him, the family was not informed when the cheque was issued. He said he came to know about it only after returning home following the funeral ceremonies.

The grieving father said he later contacted local officials and was informed that the compensation had indeed been handed over to Shreya Rai.

He insists that if a legally valid marriage existed, then she would naturally have a right to receive the benefits. However, he says the family had no prior knowledge of any court marriage between the two.

His primary concern, he says, is the lack of transparency and communication during an already painful time for the family.

Emotional Appeal From a Bereaved Father

Speaking about his son’s death, Amarendra Sharma described Shubham as the family’s main source of support.

He said the family comes from a modest financial background and depended heavily on the young officer. According to him, Shubham’s death has left both an emotional and economic void.

The father has appealed to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other authorities for assistance, arguing that the family should not be excluded from financial support meant for the dependents of a fallen serviceman.

He also expressed disappointment that he was not informed about the compensation process and believes the matter should have been discussed openly with the family.

Final Rites Conducted With Full Honours

During the funeral, Air Force personnel honoured the fallen officer with military traditions. Family members recalled emotional scenes as the national flag and service memorabilia were handed over to Shubham’s mother.

Villagers, relatives, and local residents gathered in large numbers to pay their respects to the officer, whose death has been widely mourned in the region.

Many residents described him as a hardworking and dedicated young man who had brought pride to the village through his service to the nation.

Questions Remain Unanswered

At the centre of the dispute is the question of Shubham’s marital status and who is legally entitled to receive government compensation and benefits.

As of now, no official clarification has been issued regarding the documentation used for the release of the ex-gratia payment. It also remains unclear whether further verification will be conducted in response to the family’s objections.

For now, the focus remains on a family coping with an immense personal loss while seeking answers about decisions taken in the aftermath of their son’s death.