From ‘Sheesh Mahal’ To....? Delhi Govt To Turn Arvind Kejriwal's Rs 18-Crore Bungalow Into State Cultural Hub

New Delhi: The Delhi government has finalised plans to convert 6, Flagstaff Road, the controversial former official residence of ex-Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, into a premium state guest house and a modern cultural centre.

The Civil Lines bungalow has remained vacant since October 2024, when Kejriwal stepped down and vacated the premises after nearly a decade of occupancy with his family.

The property subsequently became the focal point of an intense political showdown over its lavish renovation costs, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) heavily criticising the expenditure and famously labelling the structural upgrade as the "Sheesh Mahal" (Palace of Mirrors).

Following the 2025 Assembly elections, which saw the BJP form the government in Delhi, authorities actively explored options to repurpose the high-profile estate.

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The decision to transition the residence to a public utility ensures that the heavy financial investments already directed to the property serve a systemic administrative function.

According to the redevelopment blueprint, the complex will feature premium guest rooms for visiting ministers, official international and national delegations, and senior government officials on a strictly paid basis.

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A new waiting lounge, an expanded multi-tier parking facility, and a dedicated cultural centre. The cultural wing is slated to host art exhibitions, literary dialogues, and state-backed musical and theatrical performances.

The property's structural scale changed drastically during Kejriwal's tenure. Audit findings revealed that the bungalow’s built-up area was extensively expanded, from 1,397 square meters to 1,905 square meters.

Furthermore, a comprehensive Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) investigation highlighted heavy expenditure on luxury fitments.

The audit formally noted that a staggering Rs 18.88 crore was spent exclusively on superior specifications, including premium, artistic, and ornamental fittings, as well as high-end antique embellishments.

Despite remaining unoccupied since late 2024, the government has continuously deployed a dedicated team of approximately 10 maintenance staff members to ensure daily sweeping, upkeep, and the running of heavy electrical appliances.

By transforming the "Sheesh Mahal" into a state-run facility, the administration aims to resolve Delhi's long-standing deficit of a dedicated state guest house while opening parts of the heavily scrutinised venue to official and public cultural functions.