Shimla Mosque Row: Muslim Panel Asks Municipal Corporation to Seal, Demolish Illegal Portion
A Muslim welfare committee on Thursday urged the municipal commissioner to seal the unauthorised portion of the Sanjauli mosque and also offered to demolish it.
Representatives of Masjid committee submit a memorandum to the Shimla Municipal Corporation Commissioner Bhupender Kumar Attri over the alleged illegal structure in a mosque, at Sanjauli in Shimla | Image: PTI
