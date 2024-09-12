sb.scorecardresearch
  • Shimla Mosque Row: Muslim Panel Asks Municipal Corporation to Seal, Demolish Illegal Portion

Published 15:19 IST, September 12th 2024

Shimla Mosque Row: Muslim Panel Asks Municipal Corporation to Seal, Demolish Illegal Portion

A Muslim welfare committee on Thursday urged the municipal commissioner to seal the unauthorised portion of the Sanjauli mosque and also offered to demolish it.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Shimla mosque row
Representatives of Masjid committee submit a memorandum to the Shimla Municipal Corporation Commissioner Bhupender Kumar Attri over the alleged illegal structure in a mosque, at Sanjauli in Shimla | Image: PTI
