sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Delhi Rains | Bangladesh Violence | J&K Assembly Polls | Trump vs Harris | Sitaram Yechury | #JusticeforAbhaya | Manipur Unrest |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Shimla Sanjauli Mosque Row: Vyapar Mandal Calls Half-Day Bandh Over Lathicharge by Police

Published 12:53 IST, September 12th 2024

Shimla Sanjauli Mosque Row: Vyapar Mandal Calls Half-Day Bandh Over Lathicharge by Police

Shimla Beopar Mandal called a half-day bandh on Thursday against the use of force by the police on the Hindu protestors during the protest march on Wednesday.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Mosque dispute: Protest in Himachal's Sanjauli
Protestors, who had gathered on the call of Hindu groups, remove a security barricade during a protest demanding the demolition of an illegal structure in a mosque, at Sanjauli locality in Shimla | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

12:53 IST, September 12th 2024