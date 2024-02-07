English
Updated February 4th, 2024 at 08:43 IST

Shiv Sena Leader Injured After BJP MLA Allegedly Opens Fire in Police Station in Thane, 3 Arrested

Ulhasnagar firing incident: Maharashtra Deputy CM and Home Minister Devendra Fadanavis has ordered a high-level inquiry into the firing incident.

Digital Desk
Thane: Shiv Sena leader (Shinde faction) Mahesh Gaikwad was hospitalised after he sustained injuries in a firing incident in Thane’s Ulhasnagar on Friday night, said police. The incident occurred when both the Shiv Sena and BJP leaders, along with their supporters, gathered at the Hill Line Police Station to file a complaint over a land dispute. The shots were allegedly fired by BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad, police said. Three people, including BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad, have been arrested for opening fire at Shiv Sena leader Mahesh Gaikwad.

"Three People, including BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad, arrested in connection with Ulhasnagar firing incident. Six rounds of firing took place," DCP Sudhakar Pathare confirmed. 

According to DCP Sudhakar Pathare, the firing incident took place at Hill Line Police station in Ulhasnagar following a dispute between Mahesh Gaikwad and Ganpat Gaikwad.

Police said Mahesh Gaikwad (Shiv Sena Shinde Faction Leader) and Ganpat Gaikwad had differences over something and they came to the police station to file a complaint. At that time, they were talking when Ganpat fired at Mahesh and his people.

Murder case registered against BJP MLA

While explaining what happened inside the Hill Line Police Station, Thane ACP, Datta Shinde said, “BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad shot Mahesh Gaikwad and Rahul Patil. A murder case has been registered against the BJP MLA.”

Claiming that there was no question of firing in self defence, Shinde told news agency ANI, "The injured were sitting and watching the CCTV screen. There was no argument or provocation. But he (Ganpat Gaikwad) aimed and shot them. Six bullets have been received from injured Mahesh Gaikwad's body."

Govt orders high-level probe into incident

A special investigation team (SIT) has been formed to investigate the firing incident after Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident. The SIT will be led by ACP Nilesh Sonawane. The police have also seized the gun used in the crime. The CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced. 

Apart from Mahesh, one more person has sustained injuries. Both of them have been admitted to Jupiter hospital in Thane. 

‘Jungle Raj’ in Maharashtra: Anand Dubey

 Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Anand Dubey condemned the incident and called it a failure of the political mechanism. 

Calling it a failure to the political mechanism, Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson said “The firing incident at Ulhasnagar, that too inside the police station, by the current BJP leader Ganpat Gaikwad, forces us to think that Maharashtra is under jungle raj. This is very unfortunate that the leader who has the responsibility of a number of citizens is supporting violence. This is a failure of the political mechanism. This establishes jungle raj in the state.”

Published February 3rd, 2024 at 09:05 IST

