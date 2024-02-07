SHOCKER From Karnataka MLA: 'Vote Congress in LS Polls Or Siddaramaiah Will Scrap 5 Guarantees'

Advertisement

Magadi, Karnataka: A massive shocker cropped up in Karnataka when a ruling Congress legislator warned the voters of scrapping the promised guarantees if people don't vote for the party in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Congress MLA HC Balakrishna asked the public to vote for Congress MP DK Suresh during people connect programme in Magadi, Ramanagar district. He further asked people whether they want development or temple (referring to Ram Mandir inauguration).

Advertisement

“Is your vote for grains of rice (Akshat used for Ram Mandir) or guarantees? I have spoken to the CM Siddaramaiah and DyCM DK Shivakuamr and said that we are also Hindus, building temples is good but asking votes in the name of temples is not, and that remains our view.”

“If the people make Congress win we will continue with guarantees or else we will scrap the guarantees because people have rejected it. We will fee that the temples hold more value for you over the guarantees and scrap them. Using that money we will build temples too and ask votes in the name of temples isn't it?” said the Congress MLA.

Advertisement

“I have told CM that because of the guarantees you have given people should make us win, or else we will scrap the guarantees and will use these funds for development,” he added.

The Congress's major guarantees were - ₹ 2,000 monthly assistance to women heads of all families (Gruhalakshmi), 200 units of power to all households (Gruhajyoti), ₹ 3,000 every month for graduate youth and ₹ 1,500 for diploma holders (Yuvanidhi), 10 kg rice per person per month (Annabhagya) and free travel for women in the State public transport buses (Shakti).