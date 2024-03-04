Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 4th, 2024 at 07:04 IST

SHOCKING: 23-Year-Old Vizag Photographer Murdered For His 15 Lakh Camera, 2 Arrested

Viral: A well-thought-out attack by two people who were eager to take his pricey camera claimed the life of P Sai Vijay Pawankalyan

Reported by: Pritam Saha
Vizag: Photographer Murdered For His 15 Lakh Camera
Vizag: Photographer Murdered For His 15 Lakh Camera | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Visakhapatnam: The violent murder of a young photographer in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, for his professional camera, worth Rs. 15 lakh, has shocked the creative industry. A well-thought-out attack by two people who were eager to take his pricey camera equipment claimed the life of 23-year-old P Sai Vijay Pawankalyan.

Deadly Encounter

The episode unfolded when Pawankalyan received a request for a photography assignment from Shanmukha Teja, a 19-year-old from Ravulapalem in the Konaseema region. Teja and an accomplice had enticed Pawankalyan to Visakhapatnam by pretending to be of professional interest. Then, in a horrible twist of events, they buried his body after strangling him with a leather belt in an effort to get their hands on his prized camera.

Two Arrests

Two people were arrested after a comprehensive investigation into Pawankalyan's disappearance. Their goal was very clear: they wanted to take possession of Pawankalyan's expensive photography equipment without having to pay for it. This event raises concerns about the safety of those working in the creative industry, in addition to highlighting the absurd lengths people would go to in order to get precious objects.

The unfortunate death of P Sai Vijay Pawankalyan serves as a tragic reminder of the dangers that workers in the creative sector may experience, especially while using expensive equipment for their work. It brings up significant issues about the precautions independent artists and freelancers should take when working in their respective fields. The necessity for a group reassessment of safety procedures within the creative community is highlighted by this unfortunate incident.

Published March 4th, 2024 at 07:04 IST

Viral

