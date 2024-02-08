Advertisement

New Delhi: A passenger aboard an Air India flight, Veera Jain, brought attention to a significant lapse in service – a vegetarian meal that unexpectedly contained chicken pieces.

The incident occurred on flight AI582 from Calicut to Mumbai, which was already delayed by an hour, departing at 7:40 PM instead of the scheduled 6:40 PM.

Passenger Shares Pictures of the Meal

Jain expressed her shock and disappointment on social media, sharing photographs of the meal clearly marked as "veg" on the packaging, highlighting the inconsistency with the non-vegetarian contents inside.

The unexpected discovery raised concerns over the airline's in-flight meal management, prompting Jain to report the issue to the cabin supervisor, identified as Sona.

In her social media post, Jain mentioned, “When I informed the cabin supervisor (Sona), she apologized and informed me that there was more than one complaint about the same issue other than me and my friend. However, after I informed the crew, there was no action taken to inform other passengers having vegetarian meals.”

The mix-up not only left passengers distressed but also had real consequences, as Jain's friend, Vaghela Mittal, missed a connecting train from Mumbai to Ahmedabad scheduled for 11 PM. Mittal also shared her grievances through the same post.

Air India responded promptly to the incident, offering an apology for the lapse in service.

The airline assured passengers that they are investigating the matter to prevent such incidents in the future.