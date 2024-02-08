Updated January 9th, 2024 at 10:26 IST
SHOCKING! Delhi Girl Jumps from 4th Floor, Condition Critical
The girl's condition is said to be critical. However, the reason is not clear yet.
Representational Image | Image:Republic TV
Delhi: A girl jumped from the fourth floor of the house. The incident took place this morning in Radhu Palace West Guru Anand Nagar area of Delhi. The girl was taken to the hospital for treatment. Her condition is said to be critical. The reason is not clear yet
