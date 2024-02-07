Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 21:31 IST
Shocking Footage: Two Men Thrashed for Overtaking MP Govt Official's Car, Latter Suspended
A government official allegedly gave the order and managed the attack on two young men in Umaria, Madhya Pradesh, for the "crime" of overtaking his car.
Digital Desk
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Umaria: A government official allegedly gave the order and managed the attack on two young men in Umaria, Madhya Pradesh, for the "crime" of overtaking his car, according to the media reports.
Four people including Bandhavgarh SDM Amit Singh have been booked by the police. The SDM has also been suspended besides being booked by the police. Area tehsildar Vinod Kumar and the SDM’s driver, Narendra Das Panika, are also named, as per media reports.
Advertisement
Published January 23rd, 2024 at 21:31 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
5 Earthquakes Jolt Vietnam in a Span of One HourWorld14 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.