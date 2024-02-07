Shocking Footage: Two Men Thrashed for Overtaking MP Govt Official's Car, Latter Suspended

Advertisement

Umaria: A government official allegedly gave the order and managed the attack on two young men in Umaria, Madhya Pradesh, for the "crime" of overtaking his car, according to the media reports.

Four people including Bandhavgarh SDM Amit Singh have been booked by the police. The SDM has also been suspended besides being booked by the police. Area tehsildar Vinod Kumar and the SDM’s driver, Narendra Das Panika, are also named, as per media reports.

