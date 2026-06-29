Shocking MP Hospital Blunder: 19-Month-Old Loses Eyesight After Doctor Puts Nasal Drops Into Eyes By Mistake

A shocking case of alleged medical negligence has emerged from Banda tehsil in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district, raising serious questions about the functioning of government healthcare services. A doctor posted at Banda Civil Hospital has been accused of gross negligence during the treatment of a 19-month-old infant, who allegedly lost his eyesight permanently following the treatment.

Indraj Vishwakarma, a resident of Bhusa Kamalpur village, took his 19-month-old son, Vinay Vishwakarma, to Banda Civil Hospital on May 29, 2026. The child was suffering from a cold, cough and redness in the eyes. After obtaining an OPD slip, the family consulted the pediatrician on duty, Dr. Himanshu Verma.

The father alleged that after examining the child, the doctor prescribed eye drops, paracetamol syrup, an injection and other medicines. However, during the treatment, the doctor allegedly administered nasal drops into the child's eyes, causing his condition to worsen.

The family remained at the hospital for nearly three to four hours after the treatment, but instead of improving, the child's condition continued to deteriorate.

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Toddler Referred To Sagar, Then AIIMS Bhopal

As the child's condition turned critical, the hospital referred him to the District Hospital in Sagar. After an initial examination there, doctors described the case as serious and advised the family to take the child to a higher medical centre for advanced treatment.

The family then took Vinay to AIIMS Bhopal, where specialists conducted detailed examinations. According to the aggrieved father, doctors at AIIMS Bhopal informed them that the child had completely lost his eyesight due to incorrect medication or medical negligence. The family says Vinay will never be able to see again.

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Following the incident, Indraj Vishwakarma lodged a complaint at Banda Police Station, seeking strict action against the concerned doctor and the hospital staff.

In his complaint, he alleged that his son's life had been plunged into darkness because of the gross negligence of the doctor on duty. The family has demanded an impartial investigation and stringent action against those found responsible.