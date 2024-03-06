×

Updated March 6th, 2024 at 20:55 IST

SHOCKING: People Climb School Walls to Pass Chits During Haryana Board Exams In Nuh | WATCH

In a shocking viral video that emerged on social media, widespread cheating was seen during the Class 10 board examination at a school in Haryana's Nuh.

Reported by: Ronit Singh
SHOCKING: People Climb School Walls to Pass Chits During Haryana Board Exams In Nuh | WATCH
SHOCKING: People Climb School Walls to Pass Chits During Haryana Board Exams In Nuh | WATCH | Image:X
  • 2 min read
Nuh, Haryana: In a shocking viral video that emerged on social media, widespread cheating was seen during the Class 10 board examination at a school in Haryana's Nuh district. 

The unconfirmed viral video showed people climbing up the walls of the school to pass cheating papers to the students writing their Class 10 board exams. 

The incident reportedly took place at Chandravati School in Tauru in Nuh district on Wednesday. 

What Led to Mass Cheating Incident? 

After the commencement of the exam, unverified news of paper leak spread across, enraging the people accompanying the students to the exam centre. 

In anger, people created ruckus outside the exam centre and climbed the walls of the building to pass cheat papers to the students writing exams. 

Respoding to the alleged incident, Block Education Officer Dharampal said that cheating will not be allowed under any circumstances and strict measures will taken against people involved in the incident. 

He also said that the board will speak to the police to increase the deployment of cops outside examination centres.

Published March 6th, 2024 at 20:55 IST

