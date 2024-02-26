Sources claim that a man set himself on fire outside Israel Embassy in Washington DC | Image: Social media

Advertisement

Washington DC: A man claimed to be a protester in Washington DC set himself on fire in front of Israel Embassy on Sunday, leading to a panic like situation at the site. After the incident, the people and the security personnel present at the spot somehow doused the fire and rushed the victim to a nearby hospital, where his condition is claimed to be critical.

As per sources, after the incident, the man was extinguished by members of the uniformed division of the US Secret Service and was shifted to a nearby hospital in an ambulance.

Advertisement

Reports claimed that the man sustained life-threatening injuries and is under-treatment at the hospital.

Advertisement

Earlier in the month of December 2023, a man with a Palestinian flag had reportedly self-immolated outside the Israeli consulate in Atlanta, injuring a security guard who attempted to intervene, claim authorities.



