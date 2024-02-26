English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 26th, 2024 at 01:26 IST

SHOCKING: Man Reportedly Sets Himself Ablaze Outside Israel Embassy in Washington DC

A man claimed to be a protester in Washington DC set himself on fire in front of Israel Embassy.

Digital Desk
Sources claim that a man set himself on fire outside Israel Embassy in Washington DC
Sources claim that a man set himself on fire outside Israel Embassy in Washington DC | Image:Social media
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Washington DC: A man claimed to be a protester in Washington DC set himself on fire in front of Israel Embassy on Sunday, leading to a panic like situation at the site. After the incident, the people and the security personnel present at the spot somehow doused the fire and rushed the victim to a nearby hospital, where his condition is claimed to be critical.

As per sources, after the incident, the man was extinguished by members of the uniformed division of the US Secret Service and was shifted to a nearby hospital in an ambulance.

Advertisement

Reports claimed that the man sustained life-threatening injuries and is under-treatment at the hospital. 

Advertisement

Earlier in the month of December 2023, a man with a Palestinian flag had reportedly self-immolated outside the Israeli consulate in Atlanta, injuring a security guard who attempted to intervene, claim authorities. 


 

Advertisement

Published February 26th, 2024 at 01:03 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Goes Biking

2 hours ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's B'day With Paps

2 hours ago
Roger Federer

Roger Federer in Tuk Tuk

5 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth At Airport

9 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoo, Vicky Kaushal

Ranbir-Alia At SLB's Bash

9 hours ago
Saif Ali Khan

Saif Suits Up

9 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

a day ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

a day ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

a day ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

a day ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

a day ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

a day ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

a day ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

a day ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

a day ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Man Sets Himself Ablaze Outside Israel Embassy in Washington DC

    India Newsan hour ago

  2. Innocents Hunted Down, Criminals Walking Scot-Free: Fact-Finding Team

    India Newsan hour ago

  3. Srinagar: People Light Candles on Eve of Shab-e-Barat, Watch Rare Sight

    India News2 hours ago

  4. PM Modi to Inaugurate Rs 41000Cr worth 2000 Indian Railway Projects

    India News2 hours ago

  5. Eega To Rangasthalam: Samantha's Best Films

    Web Stories2 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo