Bengaluru: In a shocking incident, a driver of a white board car dragged another driver of a yellow board cab for more than 400 metres on the bonnet of his car in Malleswaram. The horrific accident was captured on CCTV. The victim has been identified as Ashwath. The incident happened on January 15 and has come late to light.

The incident occurred near 18th cross in Malleshwaram at a playground. The white board driver has been identified as Mohammed Munir who on the bonnet of his car dragged the man until the 18th crossing signal, at which point he runs over.

An eyewitness Nishanth, who tried to stop the car, told Republic, "The incident happened between 8.45 to 9 PM on Monday, January 15. We were standing by the side of the road when a brushed another car which was parked by the side of the road. The driver of the car which sustained scratches asks the driver who was driving rashly to get down at which point of time he speeds and the driver gets on the bonnet asking him to stop but the offender continued to drive. Despite our attempts to stop him the driver escaped in his car injuring Ashwath and we admitted him to a hospital and he had sustained scratches to his chest, hands and legs due to the impact of the fall."

Locals chased the vehicle, but the driver did not stop. Despite repeated calls to stop the car, the driver didn't apply any brakes. The car also threatened to crush the driver underneath. The car collides with a pole near the Circle Maramma Temple. The cab driver falls after attempting to stop. At this point, the car does not stop, Mohammed Munir has been identified as the white board car driver who initiated the act, escapes. NCR has been filed.

The cops traced the driver by going through his number plates captured on CCTV and a case has been registered under rash and negligent driving under the Malleswaram traffic police station limits.