'Shoes, Beer Bottles Hurled; Women Pushed Ahead': Injured RAF Officer Reveals How 'Anti-Social' Mob Tried to Break Parliament Security

An injured Rapid Action Force (RAF) officer who led a team of security personnel during the violent CJP protest at Jantar Mantar yesterday has, in an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, detailed how the demonstration escalated into clashes, alleging repeated attempts to provoke security forces and claiming that women protesters were deliberately pushed to the front to breach police barricades.

While detailing the tense escalation during the CJP protest, Assistant Commandant Sonia Sehrawat, who was leading the RAF deployment at Jantar Mantar on Monday, said that shoes, slippers and beer bottles were hurled at security personnel, leaving eight personnel injured during the violence.

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'Shoes, Slippers and Beer Bottles Were Hurled at Us'

Recounting the incident, Sehrawat said that the crowd repeatedly tried to provoke the deployed forces. According to her, shoes and slippers were thrown at security personnel while beer bottles were smashed during the clashes, resulting in injuries to eight members of the force.

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She also said that she helped rescue and save the lives of several female protesters who had fallen during the stampede-like situation that developed amid the chaos.

Assistant Commandant Sonia Sehrawat emphasised that security forces did not restrict peaceful assembly or block individuals from joining the protest, actively appealing to the crowd to maintain order. However, the situation deteriorated as a highly charged mob aggressively attempted to break through the established line of defence. Force was ultimately forced to push the crowd back only after violent protesters attempted to breach the security perimeter safeguarding the Parliament.

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‘Anti-Social Elements’ in CJP Protest

The RAF officer also informed that anti-social elements had entered the protest site, shouted abusive slogans and attempted to march towards Parliament. According to the officer, the gathering did not primarily comprise students.

"There were very few students," she said, adding that the crowd largely consisted of middle-aged individuals, some claiming to be YouTubers while others said that they represented NGOs or political parties.

She further revealed how women protesters were deliberately pushed to the front to break through police barricades.

'Not a Single Tear-Gas Shell Was Fired at Jantar Mantar'

Rejecting allegations of excessive force, Sehrawat maintained that security personnel exercised restraint throughout the deployment. She said the police did not stop people from proceeding and that not a single tear-gas shell was fired at Jantar Mantar, despite repeated attempts by sections of the crowd to provoke the force.

Delhi Police Register Multiple FIRs

The officer's account comes as Delhi Police have registered FIRs at the Parliament Street and Connaught Place police stations under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including rioting.

According to police sources, the cases relate to allegations of violence, vandalism, damage to public property, obstruction of government officials from performing their duties and the snatching of police gear, including jackets and helmets, during the protest.

A separate FIR has also been registered after unidentified persons allegedly vandalised police vehicles and pelted stones near Regal Cinema in Connaught Place.

We have also accessed exclusive images showing protesters vandalising and overturning police vehicles during the violent clashes. Check out the pictures below -

Police Relying on Over 250 Videos

The Delhi Police investigation is now heavily dependent on digital evidence. According to police sources, more than 250 videos are beied examined, including mobile phone recordings, CCTV footage, drone footage and recordings from police body-worn cameras, to identify those allegedly involved in the violence.

Police are also verifying whether any of those identified have prior criminal records and whether the violence was pre-planned. The Police are probing deep to understand whether those involved in stone-pelting, attacks on police personnel, vandalism and damage to police vehicles acted in an organised manner. It is also beieng probed whether protesters were mobilised or incited through WhatsApp or Telegram groups before the demostrations.

Police have appealed to the public not to circulate rumours or unverified information and to rely only on official sources.

Over 118 Delhi Police Personnel Injured

According to the Delhi Police, protesters allegedly attacked security personnel with stones and other objects, attempted to breach barricades, vandalised police and government vehicles and damaged public property. More than 118 police personnel, including senior officers and several women police personnel, sustained injuries during the clashes, while around 60 protesters were also reported injured.

An injured RAF jawan

The violence has also triggered a sharp political exchange between the Bharatiya Janata Party and Opposition.



BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya, in a post on X, alleged that what unfolded in Delhi ‘was not a student movement’ but ‘anarchy in the name of students’ backed by political sponsors. He said that India's democracy is decided through the ballot and not through street violence.

On the other hand, Opposition leaders criticised the police action. While Shiv Sena (UBT) demanded July 20 should be observed as ‘Coward Day’ while sharing images of police action against protesters, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pawan Khera accused the Centre of subjecting the country's youth to oppression and brutality, while TMC MP Mahua Moitra also criticised the police action in a post on X.