English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 14th, 2024 at 19:50 IST

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Extends Darshan Hours at Old Cave for Devotees - Details here

The decision, taken by the religious trust managing the operations and administration of the shrine, is set to facilitate easier access for pilgrims, read more

Rishi Shukla
Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Extends Darshan Hours at Old Cave
Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Extends Darshan Hours at Old Cave | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi, 14th Jan 2024: In a significant move aimed at enhancing the spiritual experience for devotees, the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) has announced extended hours for darshan at the revered old cave. 

The decision, taken by the religious trust managing the operations and administration of the shrine, is set to facilitate easier access for pilgrims seeking the divine blessings of Mata Vaishno Devi.

Advertisement

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has outlined the new schedule for darshan at the old cave, allowing devotees an expanded window of approximately 12 hours each day. According to the official statement released by SMVDSB, the old cave will now be open for darshan from 10 am to 4 pm during the day and from 10.30 pm to 5 am at night.

According to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, "The old cave open from 10 am to 4 pm and from 10.30 pm to 5 am, to allow devotees to have darshan easily." This strategic decision reflects the board's commitment to ensuring that devotees can immerse themselves in the spiritual ambiance of the old cave with greater flexibility.

Advertisement

The decision to extend darshan hours at the old cave marks a positive development for devotees of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine. The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board remains dedicated to creating an environment conducive to spiritual exploration, ensuring that pilgrims can undertake their journey with ease and devotion.

Advertisement

 

 

Inputs ANI

Advertisement

Published January 14th, 2024 at 19:50 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

3 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

3 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

6 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

7 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

7 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

9 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

9 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

9 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

13 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World3 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment3 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement