New Delhi, 14th Jan 2024: In a significant move aimed at enhancing the spiritual experience for devotees, the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) has announced extended hours for darshan at the revered old cave.

The decision, taken by the religious trust managing the operations and administration of the shrine, is set to facilitate easier access for pilgrims seeking the divine blessings of Mata Vaishno Devi.

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has outlined the new schedule for darshan at the old cave, allowing devotees an expanded window of approximately 12 hours each day. According to the official statement released by SMVDSB, the old cave will now be open for darshan from 10 am to 4 pm during the day and from 10.30 pm to 5 am at night.

According to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, "The old cave open from 10 am to 4 pm and from 10.30 pm to 5 am, to allow devotees to have darshan easily." This strategic decision reflects the board's commitment to ensuring that devotees can immerse themselves in the spiritual ambiance of the old cave with greater flexibility.

#WATCH | J&K: Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) has decided to keep the old cave open from 10 am to 4 pm and from 10.30 pm to 5 am, to allow devotees to have darshan easily: SMVDSB pic.twitter.com/lnqH2CFSGj — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2024

The decision to extend darshan hours at the old cave marks a positive development for devotees of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine. The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board remains dedicated to creating an environment conducive to spiritual exploration, ensuring that pilgrims can undertake their journey with ease and devotion.

Inputs ANI