Updated January 13th, 2024 at 13:34 IST

It's controversial/ Siddaramaiah Breaks Rank, Hints at Ayodhya Visit With a Twist

Siddaramaiah said that he would visit Ayodhya after the inaugural ceremony of Ram Mandir.

Digital Desk
Sentiment of Kannadigas Hurt: Siddaramaiah on State Tableau Rejection
Sentiment of Kannadigas Hurt: Siddaramaiah on State Tableau Rejection | Image:ANI/File
New Delhi: Amid sharp criticisms of the Congress party's decision to turn down the invitation to the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla at Ayodhya, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said that he would visit Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh after the inaugural ceremony of Ram temple on January 22. "We are not against Lord Rama . But we condemn the BJP's act of using God for political gains. Our party workers also go to the temples and worship Rama across the state", Karnataka CM said while speaking to the media at Shivamogga airport on Friday.

Congress divided over declining Ram Mandir invite  

The Congress party finds itself at odds over its attendance at the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, revealing a division among its leaders. While top party figures such as Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury have declined the invitation, a faction of Congress leaders has chosen to participate.

Internal dissent within the party has surfaced, with some senior leaders of view that the Congress has inadvertently provided the BJP a tool to criticise them. The decision to abstain from the event was motivated by accusations that the BJP was turning the Ram Mandir consecration into a "political project" aimed at electoral gains.

However, criticism from within the party has emerged, particularly from figures like Arjun Modhwadia in Gujarat, who argued that the Congress should have refrained from making such a political decision. Modhwadia emphasized that Lord Ram is revered as a deity in India, and the issue holds significant importance in terms of trust and belief among the Indian populace.

Besides, Himachal Pradesh PWD minister Vikramaditya Singh, son of the late Congress stalwart Virbhadra Singh, has chosen to attend the Ayodhya ceremony despite the party's official stance. Singh justified his decision by asserting that the Ram Mandir is not merely a political matter but an issue of historical and cultural significance. He calls his participation in the consecration ceremony as a rare opportunity to be part of a historic moment. 

Ram Mandir Inauguration Ceremony

Meanwhile, preparations are in full swing for the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir.  The ritual process will continue on a large scale for seven days in Ayodhya, which will start on January 16.

Seven-day ritual program

  • January 16: Atonement by the host appointed by the temple trust, Dashavid bath on the banks of river Saryu, Vishnu worship and Godan.
  • January 17: The procession will tour Ayodhya with the idol of Ramlala, devotees will reach the temple carrying Saryu water in Mangal Kalash.
  • January 18: Formal rituals will start with Ganesh Ambika puja, Varun puja, Matrika puja, Brahmin Varan, Vastu puja etc.
  • January 19: Fire establishment, Navagraha establishment and Havan.
  • January 20: After washing the sanctum sanctorum of the temple with the holy water of Saryu, there will be Vaastu peace and Annadhivas.
  • January 21: After a divine bath with 125 urns, Shayadhivas will be done.
  • January 22: After morning puja, the deity of Ramallah will be consecrated in Mrigashira Nakshatra in the afternoon. 
Published January 13th, 2024 at 13:26 IST

