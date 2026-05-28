Siddaramaiah's Last Minute Political Power Play: As Resignation Pressure Mounts, Karnataka CM Wants Caste Census Implemented

New Delhi: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is reportedly making a last-ditch attempt to retain political control by insisting on implementing the state’s caste census report before stepping down from office, according to top sources.

Sources said Siddaramaiah has communicated to the party leadership that the government has already accepted the caste census report and should be given time to implement its recommendations before any leadership transition takes place.

At the centre of the political storm is the controversial caste census exercise and the recommendations of the Madhusudan Naik report, which Siddaramaiah is said to be keen on executing before resigning.

According to key Congress sources, the Chief Minister has reportedly sought permission to step down only after implementing the report.

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The caste census, which reportedly had strong backing from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, is now emerging as Siddaramaiah’s political shield amid mounting resignation pressure within the party.

Sources also said Siddaramaiah has sought time to meet Rahul Gandhi and is expected to call on him after tendering his resignation. The Chief Minister reportedly wants to personally thank Rahul Gandhi following recent leadership transition discussions within the Congress.