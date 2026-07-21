Sikkim Tunnel Tragedy: PM Modi Announces Rs 2 Lakh Ex-Gratia For Kin of Deceased, Rs 50,000 For Injured

Namchi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed anguish over the loss of lives in the collapse of an under-construction tunnel in Sikkim's Namchi district and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of each deceased.

The Prime Minister also announced Rs 50,000 for those injured in the incident. "Anguished by the loss of lives due to the collapse of an under-construction tunnel in Namchi, Sikkim. I extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I pray that those injured recover at the earliest. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," the Prime Minister's Office said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, Namchi District Superintendent of Police Sonam Dolma said that around 27 people are believed to have been trapped inside the tunnel, while 10 bodies have been recovered so far."According to our current calculations, around 27 people were trapped. This number could fluctuate, but based on our information, it stands at 27. So far, we have recovered 10 bodies. We have identified most of them, though three remain unidentified as the process continues," Dolma said.

She said authorities were contacting the families and guardians of the identified victims to arrange for the handover of the bodies. "Among the recovered and identified bodies, three individuals were from West Bengal, one from Uttarakhand, one from Assam, and one was local to the Namchi district in Sikkim," she said.

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On the cause of the incident, the SP said it was too early to draw any conclusions and that a detailed inquiry would be required. "We cannot specify the exact cause or reason for the incident at this stage. A full inquiry and investigation, including expert opinions, will be required. Since last night, our primary focus and objective has been to complete the rescue procedures as quickly as possible," Dolma said.

She said multiple agencies, including NDRF teams from Pakyong and Siliguri, were involved in the rescue operation. "Multiple state agencies are on-site, along with NDRF teams from both Pakyong and Siliguri. Their Additional SP is also here at ground zero. Local district police from Rangpo, Pakyong, and Singtam were among the first to arrive due to their proximity. Other departments, including the Fire Service and the Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority (SSDMA), are fully engaged in the operation," she said.

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The SP said heavy rainfall had hampered the rescue efforts, with water entering the tunnel and making the conditions more difficult for rescue personnel. "The weather has significantly hampered the rescue efforts. Heavy rain since last night caused the tunnel to fill with water, creating difficult conditions for the rescue teams. The interior conditions were already challenging, and the flooding made it worse. However, after draining the water, we have been able to continue the operation," she said.

On reports of a possible gas leak, Dolma said a specialised team of chemical and gas experts was being brought in from Durgapur and Asansol to assess the situation. "As for reports of highly flammable gas leaks, we need further investigation to confirm the types of gases involved. A specialised team of chemical and gas experts is currently en route from Durgapur and Asansol. We will have more clarity once they arrive and conduct their assessment," she said.

The SP also said it was too early to ascertain whether the incident was caused by a landslide. "At this stage, we haven't been able to enter the affected area ourselves. Based on the video footage we've reviewed, it does not appear to be a landslide. It is too early to provide a definitive comment on the nature of any gas issues until the expert team from Durgapur provides their report and we conduct our own investigation. Our immediate priority remains the ongoing rescue operation," she said.

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and PM Modi spoke with Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang and enquired about the situation and ongoing rescue operations. Shah assured the Chief Minister of all possible assistance in the rescue efforts and support to those affected.

The incident occurred at the under-construction tunnel of the NHPC Teesta Stage VI Hydroelectric Project at Samardung in Sikkim's Namchi district on Monday. The Namchi District Administration, in coordination with NHPC officials, SDRF, NDRF, Sikkim Police, Fire and Emergency Services, the Health Department and other line departments, is continuing the rescue operation.