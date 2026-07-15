'Simple Living, High Thinking': Arnab Opens Up on Nation First, Journalism and the Journey Behind Republic in Bharosa Talks Podcast

For decades, Arnab Goswami has been the one holding the microphone, delivering the firing squad of questions, and making television debates pulsating with energy. But in a rare role reversal, the Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief finally stepped out from behind the anchor's desk and into the hot seat. In the inaugural episode of the Bharosa Podcast, presented by Axis Max Life Insurance in partnership with Republic Media Network, the ultimate prime time anchor became an interviewee.

In conversation with Rahul Talwar, Chief Marketing Officer of Axis Max Life Insurance, Goswami spoke about the experiences, values and people that shaped both the journalist and the entrepreneur. From early years as a student and a fierce debater to the grit of his early career, he shares how a "nation-first" ethos, deeply personal journalistic ethics, and rooted family ties forged the individual, the entrepreneur, and the household name we know today.

Here are some of the key moments from the conversation that shed light on the man behind the television persona., as the mind behind one of India's well known news networks.

"I'm More Used to Answering My Own Questions"

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The conversation kicked off on a light note when Talwar asked how it felt to switch roles and be the one answering questions for a change. Goswami replied with his trademark humour: "It's perfectly all right. I'm a talkative person," he joked, before adding that, on most occasions, he is "more answering my own questions" on television than actually asking them.

“Simple Living, High Thinking”: The Philosophy That Defined His Life

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One of the most memorable moments of the discussion came when Arnab revealed the guiding principle that has anchored his life, from his roots in Assam to his time in Delhi, and later at prestigious institutions like Oxford and Cambridge.

He recalled a lesson from his maternal grandfather, Gaurishankar Bhattacharya who was a prominent Assamese writer, political leader, literary figure, and Sahitya Sabha award winner that became the cornerstone of his worldview: "Simple living and high thinking."

Goswami explained that while one must think ambitiously and strive for greatness, success should never alter one's core values, lifestyle, or attitude. The Republic Media Network founder emphasized that this middle-class value system has guided every aspect of his journey, from leading a newsroom and building India's top English news channel to his personal choices and daily life.

The Reality Behind the Persona: Is There an 'Arnab 1.0 and 2.0'?

When asked if there is a softer "Arnab 1.0" off-screen compared to the fiery "Arnab 2.0" seen on television, Arnab Goswami firmly rejected the idea that he plays two different characters.

Addressing the public perception of his high-energy television persona, Goswami explained that his intense style is rooted in genuine conviction rather than theatrical performance.

His signature approach dates back to his school days at Mount St. Mary's School in Delhi. Discovering debate in the 7th and 8th grades, he instantly fell in love with the format and immersed himself entirely in his arguments.

"I wasn't the best debater. I was a crazy debater," he remarked. "I would emote. I would be in the moment. I would genuinely try to believe in what I was arguing for."

When he launched Times Now in 2006 and developed 'The News Hour' format around 2007, he consciously integrated those same school debating skills into television journalism.

Defending the high volume and energy of his shows, Goswami argued that a true debate cannot be conducted in a detached or emotionless manner. However, he did admit to a practical limit to maintaining that intensity off-camera.

"If I behaved like that all day, my blood pressure would be at a different level," he joked.

“I Have Brought Back Opinion into Journalism”

The most striking moment of the conversation came when Arnab pulled back the curtain on his approach to journalism. Rejecting the idea that reporting is just about parsing documents or charge sheets, he argued that true journalism requires a judgment that transcends raw data. Facts are universally accessible, he reasoned; what sets a journalist apart is the context they provide and the courage to draw hard conclusions.

"If you give me a charge sheet, I can tell you whether it is right or wrong because I put it into context," he said.

He argued that facts alone are not enough; audiences also need context to understand what they mean. . It takes context, judgment, and conviction to help an audience truly navigate complex issues. Striking a characteristic note of defiance against traditional reporting, he added: “They said you just need to relate the facts because they didn't have the guts. I had the guts. I had the freedom. I had the intellect. I gave it my best shot.”

These experiences, he said, deeply influenced his lifelong "Nation First" outlook.

“I Wanted My Parents to Be Proud of Me.”

Asked what a younger Arnab would have said if someone had asked about his dreams in Class 7, the answer was remarkably simple: ‘To make my parents proud’.

Although an above-average student academically, he admitted that debating competitions had always meant more to him. Winning a debate prize often mattered more than examination marks because it was an area where he knew he could truly excel.

A Family That Worshipped Education

Arnab also spoke emotionally about the role his parents played in shaping his ambitions and how education played the central role in his upbringing.

He recalled how his mother worked tirelessly to support his education and how both parents instilled in him a deep respect for learning. Growing up in a family that placed enormous importance on academics and professional excellence, Arnab said he was motivated to live up to that legacy.

Arnab revealed that financial success was never his primary goal. He admitted his experience taught him a lesson he still believes today: "Money follows achievement. Achievement follows education."

Arnab spoke fondly of his grandfather's library, recalling how he would often spend hours reading while other children were outside playing.

As a teenager, he would even write down future academic goals and the degrees he hoped to earn, inspired by his father's impressive educational achievements despite serving in the Army.

The Train Journeys

Among the most memorable anecdotes was Arnab’s recollection of travelling across India by train. Before air travel became commonplace, train travel connected his family to different corners of the country.

He recalled travelling without confirmed reservations and waiting for seats to become available during journeys stretching from Pune to Guwahati.

While some might view such experiences as hardships, Arnab saw them differently - "I saw this country by train." Those journeys, he said, taught him the importance of being rooted.

“I don't believe in an air-conditioned tinted glass view of the world,” Arnab added.

Nation First: Lessons Learnt from an Army Family

Arnab credited his upbringing in an Army family for nurturing his strong sense of patriotism. Having spent his childhood in cantonments across India, he said the values of discipline, service and pride in the nation became deeply ingrained in him from a young age.

He also reflected on the immense pride he felt seeing his father serve in the Indian Army. Arnab vividly recalled accompanying his father in Army Jonga vehicles near the India-Pakistan border and witnessing first-hand the commitment of personnel serving the country.

Seeing his father wear medals on ceremonial occasions filled him with pride and helped him understand that service to the nation was greater than any individual profession.

The Lesson in Bharosa

Summing up his core philosophy, Arnab Goswami delivered one of the most powerful messages of the conversation, reflecting on the central theme of the Bharosa Podcast. For Arnab, trust is not an abstract concept; it is an enduring structure built over time through consistency, integrity, and an unyielding commitment to one's principles. Whether in journalism, leadership, or personal relationships, he views trust as the foundational bedrock of lasting success.

Ultimately, he notes, true trust begins with a deep faith in one's country, values, and upbringing.

"You cannot in this country be separated from this country."

Redefining the 'Ordinary Indian'

Looking back at his entry into the profession with NDTV in 1996, Arnab recalled being taught to strictly suppress personal opinions while reporting. It was an approach he eventually challenged, driven by the conviction that journalists cannot remain silent bystanders in the face of wrongdoing.

For Arnab, empowering ordinary citizens became the defining contribution of his career. He fiercely rejects the condescension often embedded in traditional terminology, arguing that India's systems frequently suppress the very people who give the nation its strength. Republic’s driving philosophy, therefore, became the amplification of the vox populi (voice of the people).

"The ordinary Indian is extraordinary. [...] Have you ever heard anyone say ordinary American? Have you ever heard anyone say common Englishman? No, this epithet is used only in India. Ordinary Indian, common man. I don't like it."

Roots and Rituals: First Salary to Oxford

The First Pay check

Reflecting on his humble beginnings in print journalism with The Telegraph in Kolkata, Arnab recalled the milestone of his very first monthly salary: a modest ₹3,800. He vividly remembers the excitement of walking into an Allahabad Bank branch on Park Street to withdraw his earnings. To supplement his income, he took up freelance writing, pocketing about ₹300 per article to bring in an extra ₹1,500 to ₹2,000 each month.

A Gift of Pride

When asked about the first gift he ever gave his parents, Arnab revealed that it wasn't a material luxury, but a milestone of academic achievement. Winning a scholarship to study at the University of Oxford brought immense pride not just to his family, but to his home state of Assam.

“My original degree certificate, my master's degree from Oxford was always placed outside the Pooja room at my home.”

From Print to Television: The Evolution of Media

After just nine months in print journalism, Arnab made a definitive leap from The Telegraph to NDTV. The transition felt like stepping into an entirely different universe. He moved from an era where newspaper pages were still physically pieced together using printed letters, glue, and Fevicol, into the high-tech, revolutionary world of television cameras, control rooms, and editing suites.

He fondly recalled walking into the NDTV offices and being deeply inspired by television pioneer Prannoy Roy, whom he described as the "Amitabh Bachchan of television" at the time.

The Unforgiving Modern Media Landscape

Reflecting on three decades of media transformation, Arnab noted that today's ultimate challenge is capturing audience attention. In the early days, limited options guaranteed a steady viewership. Today, audiences are bombarded with endless platforms and formats, a hyper-competition that frequently births clickbait and sensationalism.

Despite the digital noise, Arnab remains steadfast that authentic, credible content will always cut through the clutter.

"The search for credibility remains unchanged. [...] Between views and credibility, I would go for credibility. Views will follow."

Leadership, Strategy, and Gen Z

Arnab firmly rejects the widespread criticism directed at Gen Z, drawing a parallel to how traditional print journalists once dismissively looked down upon the rise of television reporters. Instead of judging, he believes leaders must adapt.

“I don't want to be a neighbourhood uncleji passing judgment on everything that a younger person does. I would rather tune myself to trying to understand the way in which they consume content. And for me the challenge will be to turn my belief and value system into the nature of content that would be appealing to them so that we can all work in the same direction of Nation First.”

Management and the Future of Republic

At Republic Media Network, Arnab champions a largely Gen Z workforce. Despite conducting multiple daily meetings with his research and editorial teams, he actively discourages an over-reliance on artificial intelligence, urging his team to trust their independent critical thinking.

He defines his management style using three words: delegate, decentralise, and monitor. Looking ahead, Arnab revealed plans to transition away from day-to-day business operations by 2027, allowing him to refocus entirely on his true passion: editorial work.

The Ultimate Vision: Republic Global

Looking 25 years into the future, Arnab envisions India commanding the global stage as one of the world's most powerful economies and a formidable counterweight to traditional global powers. In his eyes, the media carries a profound responsibility to keep future generations tethered to national unity and interest.

His ultimate dream to manifest this is Republic Global, an international Indian media platform designed to rebalance global narratives. Arnab's goal is to make Republic’s iconic "R." symbol instantly recognizable across the globe.

Truth, Humility, and the Definition of Bharosa

Finding Peace in Uncertainty

For Arnab, true peace of mind is born from accepting uncertainty as life’s only constant. He offered a sobering perspective for anyone looking to ground themselves in reality: visit an ICU and a prison. These are two places where all artificial social distinctions instantly evaporate, proving that humility is far more valuable than a false illusion of control.

When it comes to leadership, he names straightforwardness as the most underrated quality. True leaders, he argues, cannot waste time trying to please everyone; they must communicate with absolute honesty.

The Ultimate Shield

Arnab insists that the Indian public possesses an unforgiving radar for deception. “Indian audiences never forgive dishonesty.”

Whether navigating media storms, enduring financial crises, or facing imprisonment, Arnab credits his survival and resilience entirely to the public.

"Human faith translates into capital and everything else."

What Bharosa Means to Arnab

Closing the inaugural episode of the podcast, Arnab defined Bharosa as the unshakeable confidence that decades from now, he will still be doing exactly what he loves, hosting programmes, breaking stories, and engaging audiences.

The conversation ended where it began, with trust. For Arnab, Bharosa means staying true to one's purpose, values and the work that defines you. It serves as a final reflection on the core pillars that steady an individual through life's storms: trust in family, trust in principles, trust in the people, and an unwavering trust in the future.

You can view the entire episode of Bharosa Podcast above.