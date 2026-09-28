Slap Row: AAP Demands FIR Against Parvesh Verma; Delhi Minister Claims AAP Shields Extortion Goons Having Dubai Connection

New Delhi: Escalating the political confrontation over the Tilak Nagar “slap” controversy, Delhi Aam Aadmi Party president Saurabh Bharadwaj, accompanied by party MLAs and councillors, reached Vikaspuri Police Station on Monday to demand the immediate registration of an FIR against Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh.

The protest followed a viral video that purportedly shows the minister slapping a local youth during a road inspection row in Tilak Nagar. The incident occurred after opposition leaders highlighted alleged sub-standard PWD road construction work.

Delhi Police said five complaints have been received so far in connection with the controversy involving Parvesh Sahib Singh and AAP MLA Jarnail Singh.

“A total of five complaints have been received by the Delhi Police regarding this matter so far. One of these complaints was filed by Sahib Singh, an associate of Jarnail Singh. Two complaints were lodged by PWD personnel against Jarnail Singh and others,” police said.

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Earlier, two complaints were filed by BJP workers regarding the mistreatment of the minister. All five were submitted to the Vikaspuri and Tilak Nagar police stations. Police clarified that no FIR has been registered yet and that the matter is under investigation. The road on both sides falls under Vikaspuri police station jurisdiction, while the Gurudwara area comes under Tilak Nagar police station.

Parvesh Verma has denied the allegations. In a video statement posted on X, he claimed that supporters of AAP MLA Jarnail Singh verbally abused and misbehaved with his family. He further alleged that the AAP MLA had demanded commissions from officials involved in road projects and warned that any attempt to obstruct government work or damage property would not be tolerated.

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Delhi Police had earlier revealed that a criminal case of assaulting an MCD employee was already registered against the youth identified as Saheb Singh.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Verma launched a sharp counter-attack, accusing the AAP of shielding criminals and running an extortion racket.

“Today in Delhi, you are coming to save a person who was arrested by the Delhi Police three months ago. He is the man who beat up a small MCD employee, a contractor’s worker, and left him half-dead. You are coming to save your goon like this. This shows that these goons are yours too, and that the extortion racket all your MLAs are running is also run by your people, on your orders. The people who carry out the extortion do not keep Delhi mobile numbers; they keep Dubai numbers so that no one can tap their phones,” he said.

He claimed the pattern was not new, pointing to a 2015 FIR against Jarnail Singh for assaulting an MCD engineer soon after AAP came to power, and said more cases existed. Verma alleged that PWD engineers and a local contractor had recently filed complaints stating that ₹50 lakh had been demanded from them over the past 15–20 days, and that the confrontation followed non-payment of the amount.

Detailing the Tilak Nagar inspection, the minister said he had called the opposition MLA thrice and waited 45 minutes.

“When I was there, I was only with my engineer. But he showed up there with his goons, the very people who have FIRs registered against them and whom the Delhi Police has arrested. He came there, abused us, and misbehaved with us. We showed them our work and satisfied them completely, but it is their habit to create drama, to abuse, and to create obstacles in our work,” he added.