Tired of Sitting: Railways Gears Up for Sleeper Vande Bharat Trains, To Run on THIS Route

Sleeper Vande Bharat: Indian Railways is gearing up for the launch of sleeper versions of famous Vande Bharat Trains- which are being credited to revolutionise the way Indians travel. The first sleeper version of Vande Bharat trains would first run from Rajasthan, suggest reports.

The first sleeper versions of Vande Bharat trains are expected to run between Jodhpur to Delhi and Mumbai routes, thus benefiting the people travelling long distances. Actually, the Vande Bharat currently running has AC chair cars and executive class coaches, in which passengers travel sitting. Now people will be able to travel by sleeper Vande Bharat for long distance journeys.

The announcement comes after almost all states in the country have received their chunk of Vande Bharat trains. Recently on December 30, PM Modi flagged six trains from Ayodhya on different routes, ahead of Ram Mandir event.

The sleeper version of the Vande Bharat Express trains will be designed to travel at a speed of 220 km per hour and are expected to come up as an alternative to Rajdhani Express trains. However, the aluminum-made sleeper version trains, however, will run at a speed of 200 km per hour on the tracks,

The BEML is a partner to developing the first sleeper Vande Bharat Train with the Integral Coach Factory, Chennai, and the Railway Board. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had shared images of the ‘Concept train-Vande Bharat (sleeper version)’ on social media.

The Indian Railways has also planned to manufacture 400 Vande Bharat trains (sleeper version) of three different technologies for which tenders have been floated to select technology partners for manufacturing within Indian Railways Production Units.

(With agency inputs)