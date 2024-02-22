Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 17:03 IST

From Campaign Pledge to Reality: Smriti Irani Fulfills Promise With New Home in Amethi | WATCH

Smriti Irani's griha pravesh in Amethi comes days after Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra passed through the LS constituency.

Digital Desk
From Campaign Pledge to Reality: Smriti Irani Fulfills Promise With New Home in Amethi | WATCH
From Campaign Pledge to Reality: Smriti Irani Fulfills Promise With New Home in Amethi | Image:ANI
  • 2 min read
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Keeping her 2019 promise, Union Minister Smriti Irani performed the rituals of griha pravesh (housewarming) at their new residence in Amethi, the Lok Sabha seat, the BJP leader wrested from Rahul Gandhi in 2019. 

The griha pravesh ceremony comes days after Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra passed through Amethi, where deserted roads and Go Back slogans greeted the former Congress president.

In 2019, Smriti Irani had declared her intention to construct a permanent residence in Amethi after being pitted against Rahul Gandhi for the seat. Despite Amethi's historical allegiance to the Congress, Irani's victory over Rahul Gandhi marked the end of his 15-year dominance in the constituency.

In 2021, Smriti Irani had bought land in the constituency to build her permanent residence, underscoring her commitment to Amethi following her victory over Rahul Gandhi. Notably, while Irani is investing in a permanent home, Rahul Gandhi, who previously represented Amethi, did not have a permanent residence in the constituency and would typically stay at the Mushiganj guest house during his visits. 

This distinction highlights Irani's dedication to establishing a lasting presence in Amethi, contrasting with Gandhi's temporary accommodations.
 

Published February 22nd, 2024 at 16:53 IST

