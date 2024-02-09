English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 9th, 2024 at 14:29 IST

Snapchat Down in India, Netizens React

Snapchat, an instant messaging app, is experiencing disruptions in India on Friday.

Digital Desk
Snapchat Down in India, Netizens React
Snapchat Down in India, Netizens React | Image:Pexels Photo
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Snapchat, an instant messaging app, is experiencing disruptions in India on Friday. According to Downdetector, an outage detection platform, about 80 per cent users in India face difficulty in sharing pictures and texts to their friends using the app. Users have reported issued in uploading images and even accessing the website. 

One of the affected users said she was unable to send a snap to her friend but the app was not responding. 

Advertisement

She tweeted,” I was trying to send a snap to my friend but it was not responding so I logged out of it and then logged in but doing so made it worse now I can't able to see any of my messages(sic).”

Replying to her post another user wrote,” Same Happened with me :(:( I logged out and then logged in I couldn’t see any of the old chat history and friends list on top(sic).”

A user wrote,”Yo, is my Snapchat glitching, or everyone has same issue??(sic).”

 

Advertisement

Published February 9th, 2024 at 13:52 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha On Kiss Day

32 minutes ago
Kajol

Kajol's Day Out

36 minutes ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Flaunts Her Style

42 minutes ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Go For Vacation

Sid-Kiara Vacation

43 minutes ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Dastur's OOTD

an hour ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Comfy Outfit

an hour ago
Armaan Mallik

Armaan Caught On Cam

5 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo Ups Her Fashion Game

5 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid-Mira Snapped

5 hours ago
Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Stuns In Black

5 hours ago
Mark Ruffalo

Mark Thanks Jennifer

5 hours ago
Shweta Tiwari

Shweta In Red Saree

5 hours ago
Rajiniknath

Rajiniknath Meets Ajmal

20 hours ago
Anita Hassanandani Reddy

Anita At Her Stylist Best

20 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti BTS Song Video

20 hours ago
Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Slays Pantsuit

20 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Rocks Jacket Look

20 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Turns Heads

20 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Book Fair 2024: Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory | List of Roads to

    India News16 minutes ago

  2. Delhi’s Minimum Temperature Settles Below Normal at 6.8 Degree Celsius

    India News17 minutes ago

  3. Lift and Escalators Bill Introduced in Uttar Pradesh Assembly

    India News20 minutes ago

  4. Amazon directs consumers to higher-priced items: Lawsuit

    Business News26 minutes ago

  5. Narasimha Rao's Village Erupts in Joy as Govt Announces Bharat Ratna

    Info27 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement