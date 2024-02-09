Advertisement

New Delhi: Snapchat, an instant messaging app, is experiencing disruptions in India on Friday. According to Downdetector, an outage detection platform, about 80 per cent users in India face difficulty in sharing pictures and texts to their friends using the app. Users have reported issued in uploading images and even accessing the website.

One of the affected users said she was unable to send a snap to her friend but the app was not responding.

She tweeted,” I was trying to send a snap to my friend but it was not responding so I logged out of it and then logged in but doing so made it worse now I can't able to see any of my messages(sic).”

Replying to her post another user wrote,” Same Happened with me :(:( I logged out and then logged in I couldn’t see any of the old chat history and friends list on top(sic).”

A user wrote,”Yo, is my Snapchat glitching, or everyone has same issue??(sic).”