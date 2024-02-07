Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 31st, 2024 at 15:49 IST

Snow Blankets Himachal Pradesh: 134 Roads Blocked, Normalcy Hit in Tribal Areas | Details Inside

Himachal Pradesh’s weather shift has brought relief to farmers and fruit and vegetable growers who had suffered significant crop losses during a dry spell.

Isha Bhandari
Heavy Snowfall Disrupts Normal Life in Himachal Pradesh
Heavy Snowfall Disrupts Normal Life in Himachal Pradesh | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Himachal weather update: Himachal Pradesh experienced the first major snowfall of the year, leading to the closure of 134 roads, including four national highways. Himachal Pradesh’s tribal areas and high reaches were particularly affected, prompting the shutdown of key transportation routes. The local Meteorological Office issued an orange warning, forecasting continued heavy snow and rains on January 31 and February 1. Himachal Pradesh’s weather shift has brought relief to farmers and fruit and vegetable growers who had suffered significant crop losses during a dry spell in the Northern State. 

"The wet spell is likely to be beneficial for the Rabi crops," stated a spokesperson from the Agriculture department, highlighting potential positive outcomes for Himachal Pradesh’s agricultural sector.

Advertisement

Himachal Pradesh Weather Update: Tourism and Allied Industries Optimistic 

Himachal Pradesh’s tourism and allied industries stakeholders are optimistic as the long-awaited snowfall is expected to boost tourist arrivals. Popular tourist destinations like Manali, Dalhousie, Sangla, Narkanda, and Kufri experienced moderate snowfall, creating enthusiasm among local businesses.

Advertisement

The previous monsoon disaster had impacted Manali and Shimla, resulting in a low room occupancy of about 60% on New Year, the lowest in four decades. 

Local hoteliers are hopeful that the current snowfall will increase tourist footfall, anticipating improved business in the coming days.

Advertisement

Kumumseri in Lahaul and Spiti recorded 14.2 cm of snow, with other regions experiencing varying degrees of snowfall and rain. However, these weather changes have not come without consequences. 

A maximum of 120 roads are closed in Lahaul and Spiti district, and approximately 400 transformers have been disrupted in the state, leading to disruptions in essential services like water, electricity, and communications.

Advertisement

The cold wave conditions persist in lower hills, with Kukumseri being the coldest at night, recording a minimum temperature of minus 2.8 degrees Celsius. The Meteorological Department predicts three or four spells of heavy rains or snowfall in various districts during this period.

The recent dry spell, with a 99% rain deficit in January 2022 and an 83% deficit in December 2023, has now given way to heavy snowfall. 

Advertisement

However, the forecast warns that this snowfall may cause disruptions in essential services and reduce visibility.

Himachal Pradesh Weather Affects School 

The impact of the low temperatures and rain is also felt in Hamirpur district, where the attendance of primary students has been affected. 

Parents are opting to keep their children at home due to the cold weather and chilly winds, highlighting the broader impact of the extreme weather conditions on daily life in the region.

Advertisement

Published January 31st, 2024 at 15:45 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

12 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

12 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

13 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

13 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

13 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

15 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

18 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

18 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

18 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

18 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

18 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

21 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

21 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

21 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

21 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. RONALDO MAY RETURN TO MADRID! Real Madrid in talks with Al-Nassr

    Sports 7 minutes ago

  2. Chris Martin Surprises ARMYs With A Rendition Of BTS Jin's The Astronaut

    Entertainment8 minutes ago

  3. Simona Halep's appeal of 4-year doping ban begins at CAS on Wednesday

    Sports 9 minutes ago

  4. Boris Becker out as Holger Rune's coach

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  5. Canara Bank stocks hit 52-week high on stock split announcement

    Business News13 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement