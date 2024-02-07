English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 5th, 2024 at 08:15 IST

Snowfall Havoc in Himachal Pradesh: Over 450 Roads Blocked, Power & Water Supply Disrupted | Details

The State Disaster Management Authority stated that 475 roads including five national highways are shut, 333 electricity and 57 water supply are disrupted.

Digital Desk
Snowfall in Himachal
This comes as during the weekend, on Saturday, as many as 504 roads including four national highways were closed. | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Shimla: Amid a beautiful snowfall in the hilly state, Himachal Pradesh, over 450 roads including national highways are blocked and hundreds of houses are without power and water supply.

The State Disaster Management Authority stated that as many as 475 roads including five national highways are shut, 333 electricity and 57 water supply are disrupted.

Advertisement

The report further stated that 56 roads in Chamba, 1 in Kagra, 6 in Kinnaur, 51 in Mandi and 133 roads in Shimla are closed due to snowfall in the state.

This comes as during the weekend, on Saturday, as many as 504 roads including four national highways were closed.

Advertisement

Earlier on Friday, as many as 566 roads and six national highways were closed due to heavy rainfall and approximately 700 electric supply schemes were disrupted in the state.

However, snow-clearing operations are underway in the region in nine stations of Lahaul-Spiti after higher reaches of the state received snowfall. These nine stations including Tindi, Koksar, Sissu, North and South portal reported 1 to 5 feet of snow depth and also gave details on the road status.

Advertisement

This snowfall havoc follows as a large number of tourists have been flocking to the hilly state since the New Year, while the other Northern Indian states including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab engulfed in fog.

 

 

Advertisement

Published February 5th, 2024 at 08:15 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

5 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

6 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

6 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

6 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

6 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

9 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

12 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

12 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

12 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

12 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

12 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

15 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

15 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

15 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

15 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

18 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

18 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

18 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India Inks $225M Artillery Ammo Deal with Nadrah for Saudi Arabia

    Defence2 hours ago

  2. Valentine's Week 2024: Movies To Watch On Rose Day

    Web Stories3 hours ago

  3. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videos3 hours ago

  4. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India News3 hours ago

  5. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleries3 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement