Shimla: Amid a beautiful snowfall in the hilly state, Himachal Pradesh, over 450 roads including national highways are blocked and hundreds of houses are without power and water supply.

The State Disaster Management Authority stated that as many as 475 roads including five national highways are shut, 333 electricity and 57 water supply are disrupted.

The report further stated that 56 roads in Chamba, 1 in Kagra, 6 in Kinnaur, 51 in Mandi and 133 roads in Shimla are closed due to snowfall in the state.

This comes as during the weekend, on Saturday, as many as 504 roads including four national highways were closed.

Earlier on Friday, as many as 566 roads and six national highways were closed due to heavy rainfall and approximately 700 electric supply schemes were disrupted in the state.

However, snow-clearing operations are underway in the region in nine stations of Lahaul-Spiti after higher reaches of the state received snowfall. These nine stations including Tindi, Koksar, Sissu, North and South portal reported 1 to 5 feet of snow depth and also gave details on the road status.

This snowfall havoc follows as a large number of tourists have been flocking to the hilly state since the New Year, while the other Northern Indian states including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab engulfed in fog.

#WATCH | Manali, Himachal Pradesh: Tourists enjoy snowfall at the Mall Road. pic.twitter.com/HoHx69VkAK — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2024