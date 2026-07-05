'So, They All Left...': BJP Leader Claims Mamata Treated All TMC MLAs and MPs Like 'Mere Servants'

East Bardhaman: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) is grappling with escalating internal discord following recent electoral reverses, with senior BJP leader Rahul Sinha sharply criticising the party's top leadership on Sunday and a key state functionary resigning from all posts.

Speaking to ANI in East Bardhaman, Sinha alleged that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has long treated TMC MLAs and MPs like "mere servants." He claimed that after the party's poll defeat, a meeting was held in which attendees were instructed to stand whenever Abhishek Banerjee entered or exited the room." Leaders with self-respect, who had suppressed their dignity for so long just to cling to power, found themselves asking: what is left to do now that power is gone? So, they all left," Sinha said.

His remarks underscore growing reports of discontent within the TMC, where several senior leaders have begun questioning the party's internal hierarchy and decision-making style.

Major Setback with State Chief's Resignation

In a significant development on Saturday, TMC State President and former minister Chandrima Bhattacharya resigned from all positions in the party. In her resignation letter to Mamata Banerjee, Bhattacharya announced her decision to step down from the State President post, which had been given to her in June 2026. She also withdrew her roles as the authorised signatory for the party's bank accounts and as Banerjee's authorised representative before the Election Commission of India.

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Dramatic Scenes at Party Office

The internal feud took a dramatic turn when the owner of the TMC's state party office in Kolkata reportedly locked the premises from inside. This action followed claims that a rebel group, led by Leader of the Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee, had taken control of the building.

The sequence of events points to deepening fissures in the TMC at a time when the party is already under pressure from opposition parties after its electoral setbacks.

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